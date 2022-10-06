Goodwill Industries of Arkansas (GIA) has been awarded the Second Chance Act Community-based Reentry Program Grant by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance, the organization announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.

The grant will support the non-profit’s expanding Reentry Services program. Having taken effect on Oct. 3, the grant will specifically aid in funding GIA’s Transitional Employment Opportunity (TEO) program and will total $749,973 over the three-year term, per the news release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.