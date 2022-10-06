Goodwill Industries of Arkansas (GIA) has been awarded the Second Chance Act Community-based Reentry Program Grant by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance, the organization announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.
The grant will support the non-profit’s expanding Reentry Services program. Having taken effect on Oct. 3, the grant will specifically aid in funding GIA’s Transitional Employment Opportunity (TEO) program and will total $749,973 over the three-year term, per the news release.
Per the news release, formerly incarcerated individuals face numerous barriers upon reentry to their communities. GIA instituted a reentry program in 2009 to provide job and life skills training to men and women reentering the community after incarceration. Reentry staff at GIA support clients to reduce recidivism and promote public safety through job readiness training, job leads, job search and resume assistance, interview preparation, mock interviews and job retention.
“GIA continues to have a profound impact in our communities through their efforts to provide opportunities to individuals upon their reentry to society,” U.S. Rep. French Hill said. “These opportunities provide professional skills training and sets regimens and routines while reducing the rate of recidivism. I was proud to support their application for this grant and look forward to the good work GIA continues to do within our immediate community.”
GIA’s President and CEO Brian Marsh said the grant will have a large impact across the state.
“This grant will not only impact the individuals who receive our TEO program services, it will also produce a ripple effect on their families, local communities, Arkansas’ workforce and economy that is nearly impossible to measure,” Marsh said. “Transforming lives is an effort that takes collaboration among a number of stakeholders, including our local and state governments, and other non-profits that place a priority on education, training and employment.”
Numerous letters of support from community partners and state agencies were submitted on GIA’s behalf, including a letter from Congressman Hill. GIA was one of 22 organizations across the United States to be awarded the grant and the only one in Arkansas.
GIA’s TEO program is expanding service to 20 communities across the state reaching all four congressional districts. This grant will help GIA’s TEO program serve an estimated 900 clients and reduce recidivism. The recidivism rate of GIA’s program maintains at less than 6 percent, compared to the Arkansas average of 46.1 percent of those who will return to prison after being released.
TEO clients will also benefit from this grant in the form of scholarships to The Academy at Goodwill where they can receive training and certifications in welding, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and carpentry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.