Goodwill Industries of Arkansas (GIA) will host its inaugural Gala for Good on Oct. 28, the nonprofit announced in a news release on Thursday.
The gala, intended to “celebrate the spirit of Goodwill and showcase the amazing achievements of program participants, graduates and community partners,” will serve as the signature fundraising event for the nonprofit, the news release read.
“The Gala for Good is not just going to be a fundraising event. It will be an impactful and educational opportunity that has the potential to transform lives and make a lasting impact by bringing together individuals, organizations and communities,” GIA Senior Vice President of Development Shannon Boshears said, per the news release. “This event will serve as a catalyst for creating positive change in the lives of Arkansans and what can be achieved when people come together for a common good.”
During the evening, Goodwill will honor and present awards to the Achiever of the Year, Graduate of the Year, Employer of the Year and Community Partner of the Year. Recipients were selected by an internal nomination and selection process within the GIA organization.
One highlight of the event will be the first-ever Spirit of Goodwill Award given to an individual who has devoted their time, talent and effort to advocate and promote Goodwill’s mission of “changing lives through education, training and employment,” the news release read.
The inaugural recipient of this award is Baptist Health President and CEO Troy Wells, who has spent the last two years as chairman of the board at GIA while serving six years as a board member.
“Troy has been such a tremendous part of our success as a passionate leader with a great heart for our mission,” GIA President and CEO Brian Marsh said. “He is a shining example of the spirit of Goodwill and we are pleased to present him with an award that he embodies so well.”
The Gala event chair is long-time GIA supporter and friend, Cathy Tuggle, owner and principal broker of Tuggle Services, Inc., DBA Apartment Hunters and Arkansas Suites. “One of the best parts of Goodwill is what they have to offer so many people through their mission. Goodwill delivers a sense of hope and confidence to empower individuals which in turn, betters their own communities. Goodwill has a direct and positive impact on the state’s workforce. Goodwill is bettering the citizens in our community by giving them opportunities they thought didn’t exist,” Tuggle said.
The Gala for Good will be held at 6 p.m. at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock and will feature a plated dinner, signature cocktails, beer and wine. In addition, Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber, will serve as the keynote speaker.
The event will include both silent and live auctions and wrap up with a dance party and music by the Ultimate Prince Tribute band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.