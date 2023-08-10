Goodwill Industries of Arkansas (GIA) will host its inaugural Gala for Good on Oct. 28, the nonprofit announced in a news release on Thursday.

The gala, intended to “celebrate the spirit of Goodwill and showcase the amazing achievements of program participants, graduates and community partners,” will serve as the signature fundraising event for the nonprofit, the news release read.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.