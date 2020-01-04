2655 Collins Drive, Conway
4,829 square feet of living space on 2.60 acres of land
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
Richard Henley, ERA TEAM Real Estate, 501-472-4225
This gorgeous home has too many features to name them all, but they’re definitely worth taking a look!
Offered for sale by ERA TEAM Real Estate, the home is at 2655 Collins Drive, in the lovely Cresthaven neighborhood of south Conway. Traditionally styled with two stories and a brick façade, the home includes 4,829 square feet of living space and sits on 2.60 acres of land. You’ll love this rustic setting, which includes a nicely landscaped yard and an incredible pond stocked with fish just steps from the house!
Some of the best highlights in this home include an enormous picture window in the great room, a gourmet-designed kitchen (with two dishwashers!), and a beautiful open floor plan with tons of natural light streaming in. Plus, all of this in within the city limits of Conway – with the added benefit of Conway Corp. utilities.
Nice neutral colors are used on the walls throughout the main living areas, which provides the perfect palette for your personal decorating touches. In addition to the picture window, the great room features a woodburning fireplace flanked by two fabulous built-ins that will be perfect for video storage or a display space. The use of glass transoms above the interior doors in this open floor plan definitely adds to the spacious feel of the home.
The kitchen is at the heart of this home, designed specifically as a gathering place to eat, entertain and enjoy the company of friends and family. The colors in the kitchen are all neutral tones -- white on the cabinets, beige and tan on the countertops, and wood on the floors. For dining options, there is an eat-in area and a breakfast bar in the kitchen, along with a separate formal dining room at the front of the home that is perfect for holidays.
When it’s time for some rest and relaxation, the master suite will call your name! This spa-like space has access to the back deck, and lots of windows for enjoying the views. The bedroom has plenty of space for all the furniture you’ll need, and even can accommodate a separate seating area for reading books or watching TV. The master suite is on the main level, with the other three bedrooms upstairs.
Other features in this home include:
n Insulated doors and windows.
n Three-car garage.
n Security system.
n Floored attic.
n Den/family room.
n Separate laundry room.
n Third-party home warranty.
Call today to schedule your personal showing of the home, which is priced at $579,000. For more information, please call Richard Henley of ERA TEAM Real Estate at 501-472-4225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.