Gospel music

Multi-Grammy award-winning recording artist, Bill Gaither will present the Brighter The Light Tour to more than 40 cities during 2023, as he brings his multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band, to more than a dozen states, including a performance Saturday at the Center For The Arts in Russellville.

 Submitted photo

Multi-Grammy award-winning recording artist, Bill Gaither, will present the Brighter The Light Tour to more than 40 cities during 2023 as he brings his multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band, to more than a dozen states. One of those stops will take place Saturday at the Center For The Arts in Russellville.

For nearly half a century, Gaither, a multiple Grammy and Dove award winner, has been a musical trailblazer. His reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. His beloved series of Homecoming CDs and DVDs continues to top the sales charts and attract an ever-increasing audience. Honors and accolades have flowed his way in bunches, including his most recent Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album of the Year for the Gaither Vocal Band Let’s Just Praise The Lord recording.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.