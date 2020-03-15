Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces state-wide school closures

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that he is authorizing all schools to close for on-site instruction — AMI days will take effect — starting Monday with classes resuming after spring break unless the situation "dictates otherwise."
Hutchinson and other state officials met together for a news conference Sunday afternoon where Arkansas Department of Health's Dr. Nate Smith announced that the total of positive COVID-19 cases had risen to 16 total overnight.
Smith said last night, four new cases developed. Two of those cases, he said, were acquired out-of-state, the individuals self-isolated and both were reported out of Garland County.
"There were no additional contacts," he said.
The other two were contacts to the original case in Jefferson County through the hospital.
Smith said it's important to note that while they have 16 total positives, they have more negatives tests at 100.
"That's all good news," he said.
Hutchinson added that by the end of the week, they hope to be able to perform more than 400 tests a day.
In regards to the schools, the governor said he has continued to receive messages from concerned educators, parents and others.
While the state's expert health care officials have continued to listen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation not to recommend broad closures of schools, Hutchinson said it's equally important for them to heed the concerns of Arkansans as well, who do not have the level of confidence or level of safety regarding the COVID-19 situation and Arkansas' testing capabilities.
"As a result of this legitimate concern and in order for our testing to be able to catch up and for us to be able to have a better handle on exactly where we are at in the state of Arkansas in terms of any positive cases, I am authorizing on Monday, each school district to close their school for on-site instruction," he said. "Then, beginning Tuesday, the closures state-wide for on-site instruction will be mandatory through the end of this week."
The on-site closures will take effect until the end of spring break.
Arkansas Department of Education's Johnny Key said the reason for the "optional" recommendation on Monday is to give all districts the ability to make the proper arrangements as well as parents.
During the news conference, Hutchinson also addressed the issue of panic buying across the state. He advised everyone to avoid it, that grocery stores will continue to be open in the future, they will not be closed and it's wise to have enough for a short period of time, not for months.
"We don't need that," he said. "We need to be calm about that."
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also addressed price-gouging laws, which are now in effect. She told viewers that one pharmacy in western Arkansas was selling cases of water at $4 before the coronavirus crisis but has now upped the cost to $8.
Rutledge added that the pharmacy would be receiving lots of contact from her office in the near future.
"We will be holding the sellers accountable," she said.
As a way to do that, the attorney general advised anyone who witnesses price gouging to report it at 800-482-8982.
For more information, visit arkansasag.gov/media-center/news-releases/rutledge-warns-of-possible-price-gouging-during-coronavirus-crisis/.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow the COVID-19 situation in Arkansas as it continues to develop.
