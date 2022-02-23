Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday at a press conference that he has signed an executive order to create the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility that will aim to lay the foundation for Arkansas’s leadership in the transportation industry.
Hutchinson said that this Council will impact the options in transportation and supply chain deliveries for the next several decades.
“We are here today to take a step into the future of mobility,” Hutchinson said. “The goal of the council is to ensure that we are prepared for electrification, automatous vehicles, and advanced air mobility to integrate into our exciting infrastructure and create an environment in which they can thrive.”
The Council will identify state laws and regulations that create barriers to the development and enhancement of electrification and advanced air mobility in the state, make recommendation for policies and programs to support and facilitate the development of electrification and advanced mobility and develop priorities and recommendations as to how the state can use federal recourses and funding for these areas of future mobility.
The Council will also look at Arkansas’s education and work force training to see what needs there are and what more the state needs to do in those areas to encourage and provide the workforce that’s needed in advanced mobility. It will also find ways to create incentives to grow these opportunities and amplify the economic activity in job creation.
“In Arkansas, we take some of the biggest challenges and we take them on,” Hutchinson said. “We work for solutions and that’s what this council is doing.”
Members of the council will consist of private sector leaders in areas of advanced mobility and transportation as well as government leaders. Cyrus Sigari, the co-founder of UP Partners, will be the council’s chair.
“[Sigari] has committed his life’s work to extending the benefits of mobility across the world,” Hutchinson said. “He is considered one of the world’s foremost experts on mobility.”
Hutchinson said that this council will operate quickly and will provide a report no later than Nov. 30 of this year.
“I have no doubt that Arkansas can see the future, want to be apart of it, and we want to lead in it and that is in future mobility,” he said. “This is a united effort for a common good that is important to our state and to our nation.”
