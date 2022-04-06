Gov. Asa Hutchinson along with his wife got their second COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday afternoon live during the governor’s media briefing.
Hutchinson acted on the most recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that said those ages 50 and up, along with those who are immunocompromised, should start getting their second booster of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The reason we are doing this is that this is the best protection we can have from serious illness and hospitalization,” the governor said. “While we are in great shape in Arkansas and across the nation in terms of low cases, those that follow this closely understand that it can very well come back this summer or fall like it did last year.”
Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero also got his second booster shot live Tuesday as he announced his resignation as the Arkansas Secretary of Health.
“I want to thank the governor for having allowed me to fill this position, for having placed this trust in me and for having his ear to advise him and to council him in his decisions going forward,” Dr. Romero said Tuesday.
Romero, who was named the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health in August of 2020, has been offered a high level position by the CDC in Atlanta where he will be able to serve on a national level.
“We’ve enjoyed the leadership of Dr. Romero for the last couple of years during the most difficult days of this pandemic, and, as happened before, whenever we have someone of such talent and experience and wisdom, he’s looked at from a national perspective,” Hutchinson said.
Dr. Romero’s resignation will be effective May 6.
“We’re grateful for his service,” Hutchinson said. “There hasn’t been a better partner that I’ve had during this pandemic. He’s supported me, he’s supported our state. While it is a great loss to Arkansas, he’s developed a very, very strong team at the Department of Health that I know will be able to continue with great vigor and continued leadership.”
Hutchinson also announced Tuesday an expansion of the Intensive Supervision Program due to the rise in violent crime not only in the state of Arkansas, but across the nation.
The Intensive Supervision Program focuses on high-risk offenders on parole who have a history of violent crime and/or gang affiliation.
“These are those that have spent time in prison, that are released on parole, that are trying to get a second start in life and we want to be able to help them do that, but you also have the element of those that pose a greater risk than others,” Hutchinson’s aid.
This program currently includes four officers in Pulaski County and the expansion will be adding officials that will cover Lonoke, Faulkner, Saline and Pulaski counties.
The cost of the program will start the first year at $1.09 million then have an ongoing cost of $820,000.
