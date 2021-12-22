Governor Asa Hutchinson said at his weekly media briefing Tuesday that he has no intentions to reinstate the declaration of an emergency for COVID-19 and that bringing back the mask mandate from the summer of 2020 is “absolutely off the table.”
Hutchinson’s statement was in response to the growing concerns over the increase of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas as the Omicron variant was found last Friday, Dec. 17, for the first time in the state.
“Omicron is in our state, it’s spreading rapidly and it will define our prevention efforts for the coming months,” Hutchinson said Tuesday.
According to the CDC, the Omicron variant consists of over 70 percent of new COVID-19 cases nationwide and in our region alone, it makes up over 90 percent of new cases based on projections of the latest data.
Despite the surge in cases and the Omicron variant being the dominant variant in the state, Hutchinson did share good news for the upcoming holiday season.
“The good news is that we’re only at the beginning of the Omicron variant in Arkansas which means we should have a good Christmas with plenty of hospital space,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said that hospitals across the state have told him that they are “comfortable” with the hospital space they currently have in preparation for the possible surge in cases. Hospitalizations due to the pandemic are down 17 from last week despite the number of people in ventilators being up by three.
There are currently 7,571 active uses with a little under 1,000 new cases being reported Monday. There have also been 15 new deaths reported due to COVID-19.
Hutchinson also announced Tuesday that they have completed the estimates on the cost of the storm damage from the tornados that devastated Northeast Arkansas on Friday, Dec. 10. They have submitted their findings to President Joe Biden, which includes 375 homes that were damaged or destroyed and over $3 million in temporary housing lost.
Hutchinson says that he is confident that they have met the federal threshold for disaster declaration and is hopeful to have an answer from the federal government by Christmas. If he does not hear back by then, he will call them to push them to do so himself.
