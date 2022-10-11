Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been selected as Chairman of the Education Commission of the States (ECS), a national, nonpartisan organization that serves as a partner to state education leaders.
“It is an honor to have been selected as Chairman of ECS,” Hutchinson said. “Arkansas has been a leader in education from computer science to pandemic learning, and I am excited for the opportunity to work with other leaders to secure our children’s future.”
During his time as chairman, Hutchinson will lead the Chair’s Initiative, which will focus on expanded computer science education.
The governor’s selection comes on the heels of his recent tenure as National Governors Association Chairman, where he led the most successful Chair’s Initiative in the organization’s history. The Compact to Expand K-12 Computer Science Education was signed by 50 state and territorial governors, the most ever for a Chairman’s Initiative.
ECS’ team of experts provides trusted information and opportunities for partnership that allow policymakers to gain the insight and experience needed to create effective education policy for their states.
