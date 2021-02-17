Gov. Asa Hutchinson urged Arkansans to conserve energy in the face of the winter weather the state has experienced in recent days at his regular COVID-19 press briefing at the State Capitol on Tuesday. In his comments on the winter storms that have hit and are due to hit the state this week, the governor described the storms as the “most severe weather event” in Arkansas in his lifetime.
Adding to his statement about energy conservation, the governor said some 20,000 Arkansans were without power as of Tuesday afternoon, with Montgomery, Garland and Little River Counties experiencing the most significant power impacts.
The governor also announced he was extending the deployment of 100 National Guard troops to posts throughout Arkansas through Friday. The deployment also includes 26 military vehicles and two ambulance crews.
Winter weather in Arkansas has also significantly impacted the state’s ability to test and treat coronavirus patients throughout the state. On Monday, the state was only able to test 2,200 people, a low number of tests that more closely aligns with testing levels at the beginning of the pandemic when COVID-19 tests were scarce. Of the new tests, however, 177 new cases of the coronavirus have been found. Additionally, 12 additional deaths in Arkansas have been reported. Since the start of the pandemic, 5,287 Arkansans have died due to complications from COVID-19.
In other new case statistics, the state received positive news in that it noted a decrease of almost 1,400 in active cases in Arkansas. Active cases in the state now sit at below 10,000, a milestone the governor noted as encouraging.
On the vaccine front, the winter weather has also skewed the number of new coronavirus doses that have been administered across the state. The governor said, however, that he received word that the federal government had allocated an additional 7,000 COVID-19 doses per week to Arkansas. The governor said he expected the additional dose shipments to begin reflecting in the state’s vaccine numbers beginning next week.
A final surprising announcement came in the news that the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) had revised its event-planning strategies for Arkansans interested in holding large-scale events with up to 100 people.
Previously, the ADH required events which included 10 or more people to submit a COVID-19 plan to the state which would address how event organizers would follow coronavirus safety guidelines like social distancing and mask-wearing. As of Tuesday, however, that requirement only extends to events with more than 100 people. Despite the change in policy, the governor said safety guidelines should continue to be a critical part of any event planned during the coronavirus pandemic.
