Gov. Asa Hutchinson stressed the importance of everyone following the state’s mask mandate and social distancing guidelines after announcing an increase of 887 cases during Friday’s COVID-19 briefing.
“Clearly what we’re seeing is that we’ve had a number of clusters from group gatherings. They’re not associated with schools; they’re associated with other activities that go on in the routine of life,” he said. “That is not smart; it is not good. It leads to cases and that leads to death. We have to be mindful of this. We’re not back to normal. We have more work to be done.”
While the state has monitored compliance of businesses closely since entering Phase II of the reopening and will be closely monitoring compliance in schools districts when school starts next week, the governor said he expects Arkansans to monitor their own behavior and hold themselves to the same standard.
“We’re asking those in the schools to socially distance and wear a mask so if you go to a different kind of social gathering, is not the same logic and necessity applied to that gathering?” he said, noting the importance of avoiding gatherings where guidelines won’t be followed. “You may set the example and wear a mask but if someone else at a gathering isn’t, that doesn’t help a whole lot. You need to have the team effort to wear the mask.”
The governor said the state met its goal of 100 percent testing in state prison system, which composed of 14,650 inmates and 4,728 staff members being tested.
Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero clarified a point about student-athletes being allowed to return to sports after quarantine. While the Arkansas Department of Health will issue a letter releasing a student-athlete from quarantine, they will need clearance from their physician before they can return to practice/play.
Since the start of the pandemic, 663 Arkansans have died as a result of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.