Two milestones were announced at Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Friday news conference on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first was that the state has set a one-day record for the number of tests for possible infections performed, and the second was that dentists would be able to re-start service May 18, with some restrictions.
Additional information on relief funding for freelance workers and businesses which applied for bridge loans was also announced.
Hutchinson was joined by Secretary, Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston.
Arkansas had 2,741 COVID-19 infections as of Friday afternoon, up 276 from Thursday including 198 in Cummins prison. Hospitals had 104 COVID-19 patients, up three from Thursday, and that state had 46 deaths, up one from Thursday. Twenty-five people are currently on ventilators, up one from Thursday.
Currently 932 in the state have recovered from the virus, up 30 from Thursday. Smith pointed out this meant one-third of the infections in the state have recovered.
In nursing homes, 176 are currently positive, up two from Thursday, with 102 staff infected, this up three from the previous day. Two hundred eighty five health care workers are infected, up 10 from Thursday.
Cummins, with its large scale testing after an infection was found in a barracks there, has 690 inmates testing positive, up three from Thursday, with “over 30” staff infected, a number which is expected to grow as staff testing, and entering of test data, is still underway, Smith said.
Thursday was the largest day in the state to date for COVID-19 tests, with 2,808 performed. Prior to that number the largest to-date number of tests was 1,600. Hutchinson said this was due to the additional capacity brought about by commercial labs providing testing.
Of this number, Arkansas is currently showing a 4.1 percent infection rate of people tested overall, including Cummins prison, which, the governor said, is a relatively low rate when compared to other states.
The governor reminded again that Friday and Saturday are the two day “testing surge” announced Thursday. Operating under the slogan “If you think you have symptoms, don’t wait – get tested” the governor said that anyone who has symptoms, however minor, or thinks they have been exposed should call their local emergency room to arrange testing.
A report in the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network just as the news conference was starting stated the Arkansas Hospital Association was caught off guard by the surge testing request. Hutchinson said he had not spoken with the association, but had spoke with a number of hospitals, both urban and rural, prior to announcing the planned surge at Thursday’s news conference.
Any hospital not having the resources to meet testing demand would have supplies “hand delivered” as needed, Hutchinson said.
Also announced was that dental procedures would be permitted to resume May 18. Restrictions on what procedures and overall precautions in order to do any procedures will be forthcoming. Smith said his office would be releasing guidelines for dental facilities either Friday or Saturday.
Larger-scale procedures including procedures which used “a lot of aerosols” would be restricted until some time in the future, Smith said.
Hutchinson also announced that an additional $1 million had been added to the funding for business bridge loans, supporting continued employment during the pandemic’s economic downturn. To date, Hutchinson said, the $5 million distributed in the loan fund – which was the total of the fund’s apportionment – has preserved 2,500 full-time and 1,000 part-time jobs in the state.
Preston, during his presentation, said the fund to date supported 22,000 businesses, with 13,000 “in flux” prior to Friday’s $1 million appropriation.
Preston also spoke to unemployment coverage in the state, with 170,000 unemployment claims in Arkansas. The system to be able to provide unemployment aid to freelance and gig workers has not yet been rolled out, he said, although “significant progress” has been made in building that system.
The system should be in place by the end of the month, with the state expecting, “at a minimum,” 125,000 applicants, Preston said.
Call center hours were also expanding, Preston said, going from its current six days a week to, beginning Sunday, seven day a week operation.
The final point in the economics presentation was if anyone had lost their employer-provided health insurance, they may qualify for a market place plan. Information on this is available by calling 844-355-3262.
Smith, when asked, said as far as he knew his office had received no questions about the propriety of injecting or consuming disinfectants, light, or heat as an infection treatment.
