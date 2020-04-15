Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced at his Wednesday novel coronavirus response news conference that the state was now approved to provide additional pay to long-term care workers after a decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Hutchinson was working was working on the same pay increase for health care workers operation outside of long-term care facilities, such as hospitals. Plans for the post-health-emergency opening up of the state were also discussed.
Hutchinson was joined by Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Cindy Gillespie and Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe as well as Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.
Arkansas currently has 1,569 COVID-19 infections, up from Tuesday’s 1,498. One additional death has taken place in the past 24 hours, bringing that total to 33, and 82 are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
In presenting statistics, Hutchinson showed that Arkansas has pushed its anticipated infection peak back from April 24 to what is now projected as May 2.
“We’re gaining ground,” Hutchinson said. “Our goal has always been to flatten the curve.”
Due to the public health efforts such as distancing “The peak will be lower, and the curve will be lower as well,” Hutchinson said.
The announcement to increased pay for long-term care workers is two-tiered, with a payment of $125 for part time workers, those working 20-39 hours a week, and $250 for full-time workers at 40 hours or more. The second tier is for those actively working with infected individuals, also at $125, now at 1-18 hours per week, or $250 at 20-39 hours, with $500 for those working a regularly planned split-shift schedule over 150 hours per month, not including overtime.
Eligible workers are:
Registered nurses
Licensed practical nurses
Certified nurse aides
Personal care aides assisting with activities of daily living under the supervision of a nurse or therapist
Home health aides assisting with activities of daily living under the supervision of a nurse or therapist
Nursing assistive personnel
Direct care workers providing services under home and community-based waiver
Intermediate Care Facility direct care staff including those that work for a state-run Human Development Center
Assisted Living direct care staff members
Hospice service direct care workers
Respiratory therapists
Payments will begin for work on April 5, and under the current order will continue until May 30, with an additional 30 days if the patient number goes over 1,000. Currently 98 individuals in long-term-care are infected.
The Governor’s CARES Act steering committee’s first charge will be to present a funding proposal to the governor for health care workers in non long-term-care facilities, such as hospitals, with payment under the same criteria, Hutchinson said.
The committee’s first meeting is Wednesday, the governor said.
The separation between the long-term and non long-term care is due to the way funding is provided for long-term-care, by CMS, and non long-term-care, such as hospitals, which is being supported by federal CARES Act funding. The act, formally the “COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) CARES Act” was signed into law March 28.
The act has allocated $1.25 billion to Arkansas, with the first $700 million expected to arrive this week, Hutchinson said.
Gillespie said the CMS supported payments will impact 26,818 workers. This number would grow to “close to 75,000 workers” once a payment from CARES Act is approved for the additional non long-term-care workers.
Dr. Bledsoe presented his support for the governor’s program, stating that health-care workers are in a high-stress environment while responding to the pandemic. Over 200 workers in the state have been infected to date, Bledsoe, a practicing emergency room physician, said.
Bledsoe, who service on the governor’s steering committee to determine the path for the state re-opening post-pandemic, cautioned that economics, while present, would not be the driving factor in decision making.
“We’re going to let science and good data drive these decisions,” he said.
At the same time he acknowledge being aware of how the closings are impacting business owners.
“We’re taking this very seriously,” he said.
Dr. Smith presented that the state had recently, and slightly, loosened the restrictions on COVID-19 testing. This was due to the much faster turn-around time for tests at commercial labs, he said. There was still not testing approved for asymptomatic individuals, he said, with testing limited to health care workers, long term care patients, hospital patients and those over 65 or in high-risk groups, including travelers.
In some circumstances tests are being given to asymptomatic individuals, such as prison workers, he said, due to their working in such a closed environment.
In other matters discussed at the Wednesday update:
Testing
Smith, responding to a question, said no testing was being approved for people in quarantine due to possible exposure, since it may return a “false negative.”
He also downplayed the effectiveness of antibody testing, using a subject’s saliva to test for infection.
The problem was, Smith said, that type of test was not useful for testing infections as much as testing if someone was over their infection, and the tests available were a “variable quality” making them difficult to use for decision making.
Opening up
Hutchinson was asked about the schedule for opening the state, in light of the May 2 peak projection.
That date was not, he said, critical for decision making, although looking into opening up had already begun.
“We still want to plan, we want to look ahead for the future,” he said.
Dr. Smith added to this, that criteria used in determining an opening date or dates would be based upon three factors:
Contact tracing, which he called “very important”
A gradual process driven by data and undertaken “thoughtfully”
Collaboration in the process
“We do want to have a coordinated approach to this,” Smith said.
Plasma
Plasma had been drawn from recovered patients and was being used in treating some patients, Dr. Smith said. The early reports indicated the treatment “seemed to be making a difference,” although he hesitated to called a total success.
“I’m a little reluctant to make statement about something without much data,” Smith said.
PPE
Gov. Hutchinson said the state was in relatively good shape on PPE, especially after “six tractor trailer loads” of equipment were delivered to the state last week.
“We’re in better shape today than we have been, and we’ll be in even better shape next week when a new shipment comes in,” he said.
Unemployment
Gov. Hutchinson said the sate currently had 110,000 unemployed, with that number expected to grown to 150,000 by the end of the week. This has created a backlog in processing claims.
“We continue to ask everyone to be patient,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.