Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his intent to appoint Murray Benton Sr. and Ken Reeves to the Arkansas State Police Commission.
Murray Benton Sr., Jonesboro, will replace Bill Benton. His term will begin on Jan. 1, 2021, and expire on Jan. 14, 2023.
Governor Hutchinson issued the following statement:
“I’m delighted to appoint Murray Benton to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Our state police deserve the highest quality of service, and I have no doubt that Murray’s proven leadership in business and his community will serve him well. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Bill Benton, who has spent 6 years as a dedicated commissioner.”
Murray Benton Sr. issued the following statement:
“It is such an honor to be included in this group of amazing commissioners. I’m grateful to the Governor for his confidence in me and for the opportunity to serve our Arkansas State Police. I’ll give 110 percent in every aspect of this role.”
Benton has been the President of Mid South Sales for over 30 years. He is an active board member of Baptist Memorial Health Care System, NEA Baptist Hospital, Jonesboro Unlimited, NEA Industrial Development Commission, and the Advisory Committee on Petroleum Storage Tanks.
Ken Reeves, Harrison, will replace Jane Christenson. His term will begin on January 15, 2021, and expire on January 14, 2028.
Governor Hutchinson issued the following statement:
“Ken’s legal background and experience working with law enforcement will be an asset to the State Police Commission. He is a lifelong Arkansan committed to public service. I am confident he will be an outstanding addition to the Commission.”
Ken Reeves issued the following statement:
“In my years as a practicing attorney, I have had an excellent relationship with city, county, and state law enforcement. I believe very strongly in the rule of law. I admire the commission and their service to the State Police and look forward to joining this fine tradition.”
Ken Reeves spent more than a decade serving as Vice President and General Counsel at FedEx Freight, Inc. He previously served on the Arkansas State Game and Fish Commission. He also served as Chairman of the Arkansas Supreme Court Professional Conduct Committee, Boone County Economic Development Corporation, and North Arkansas Medical Center.
