Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday evening announced that Bill Gossage will resign as deputy chief of staff.

Gossage has been named as the vice president of governmental affairs for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. He replaces Kirkley Thomas, who retired on Aug. 1 after more than 24 years of service with the cooperatives.

