Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that restrictions on elective procedures for hospitals and clinics would be lifted April 27, with restrictions.
The governor had called out restoring elective procedures previously as an early goal at opening up the state after the closings made as part of the COVID-19 response. Elective procedures were one of the restrictions, in turn impacting revenue for healthcare. The April 27 date places this in advance of the planned Phase I easing of restrictions.
The governor also announced the timeline for announcements regarding specific business types as the state moves toward its planned May 4 entry into Phase I of lifting restrictions.
The governor was joined by Secretary, Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state had 2,276 COVID-19 infections, up 49 from Tuesday. That number includes 13 positive test results from Cummins prison.
Cummins prison, after an outbreak was detected in a barracks there, has led to several spikes in results, 262 Tuesday as an example, as the entire prison population and staff is being tested for possible COVID-19 infection. Six hundred eighty one inmates in Cummins are currently shown as infected, along with 14 members of prison staff infected. While all inmates have been tested, test results are still being entered into the state database, Smith said.
Currently 97 in the state are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 42 deaths have been recorded. The death number was one down from Tuesday’s 43, this was due to a Missouri resident who died in Arkansas being mis-attributed to state totals, the governor said.
Eight hundred sixty three people in Arkansas have recovered, that number up 54 from Tuesday’s figure.
In anticipation of the May 4 initial lifting of restrictions, the Phase I of opening up the state, Hutchinson announced a timeline for decisions for specific business types.
The decision on restaurant openings will be made April 29, Hutchinson said, followed by an April 30 announcement on gyms, then a May 1 announcement on barber shops and hair salons, followed by a May 4 announcement on places of worship and larger venues, such as sporting events.
In the Tuesday briefing, Hutchinson and Smith both indicated barber shops and hair salons would not be part of the May 4 Phase I easing of restrictions.
Other business types, such as casinos, will be examined, but have not been listed in the timeline, Hutchinson said.
Lifting of restrictions will be based upon if the state is meeting “certain target goals and we are on the right path,” Hutchinson said.
“It is important we do it sequentially; it’s important we do it in a way we can measure,” the governor said.
Smith presented that the Department of Health directive on the opening hospitals and clinics to do elective procedures was still in work, but was anticipated to be in circulation Thursday morning. The elective procedures opening would be incremental, he said.
Organizations doing elective procedures would be initially limited to day-surgery only, those surgeries which would not require an overnight hospital stay. This was as a way to initially bring in patients who were “not as sick,” he said.
Patients would be required to have had no contact with a COVID-19 infected individual in the past 14 days, with a further requirement that all patients be tested for COVID-19 within 48 hours of being admitted for their elective procedure.
Further easing of restrictions would be based upon ongoing analysis of numbers to determine if that state as on the right path, or if some restrictions would need to be re-instituted, Smith said.
“If you’re going to go out and have a party this weekend our numbers [in the state] will go up and slow the process,” Smith said.
Hutchinson was asked if this meant the state was returning to normal.
It was “important to remember,” he answered, “even if we’re successful and we make the decision to open up the Phase I guidelines we still recommend masks, social distancing and limitations on gatherings.”
“Our life is not going to change in terms of self-protection,” the governor said.
