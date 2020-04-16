Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave his daily update on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic in an abbreviated news conference Thursday.
Hutchinson explained, as he began his presentation, that he and other governors were scheduled to be on a conference call with President Trump in 30 minutes.
The governor spoke to the forthcoming process of opening up the state, as well as presenting updates to the states unemployment claim processing.
Hutchinson was joined by Secretary, Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith and Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston.
Arkansas had 1,620 cases of COVID-19 virus infection as of Thursday afternoon, up 51 from the previous day, with 37 reported deaths and 548 recoveries.
Hutchinson, in presenting statistics of virus impact, pointed out the COVID-19 virus is highly contagious and highly deadly, making a decision to ease restrictions on business opening something to be undertaken carefully.
He acknowledged the pandemic impact was in two points, the first being the public health aspect, the second being its economic impact.
Unemployment numbers were presented, showing – as had been included in Wednesday’s news conference – 162,000 Arkansans applying for unemployment at its peak earlier this month. This number of unemployed filing claims is down to 136,000 through April 11, but additional filings are expected to bring that number up to 150,000 by week’s end.
These number have placed a strain on the filing system, leading to delays, Hutchinson said.
Preston addressed two points effective Thursday to help speed response to unemployment claims. The first was a new website: Arunemployment.com which had several features to help with claim filing, including a chat interface so questions could be answered without leaving the online environment.
The second was expanding hours of the unemployment hotline, which will now operate six days a week, and opening earlier, at 6 a.m. and accepting calls until 4 p.m. Staff would remain at work until 6 p.m., Preston said, in order to process claims.
As a component of this, Preston introduced a website feature which would allow freelance or “gig economy” workers, who are currently not eligible for unemployment, to track when their status would change and they would be able to file.
The numbers of freelance workers impacted are not yet available. Hutchinson said that number would be available “next week.”
Preston also stated that the Small Business Administration (SBA) loans had used all funding available through the federal CARES Act, passed March 28 to provide emergency funding.
Arkansas had 14,803 businesses approved for loans under this program, for a total of $2.1 billion outlay, he said.
Dr. Smith continued to sound caution over the timeline for opening the state back up for business.
While the number of infections are trending down it was “way too early to do a victory lap, but we should start planning ahead for when we’re after the peak,” he said.
Arkansas’s peak hospital demand for COVID-19 response is currently projected at May 2.
Hutchinson said any announcement on when opening up would take place, and how, would come after review of what the federal plan was, and what was recommended by the state medical advisory board, appointed this week.
He expected to hear from the medical advisory board tomorrow, Hutchinson said, and continued to urge caution.
“[His administration is] looking at this in the long term, and not just the short term,” Hutchinson said. He added that without an immunization program, one concern was the virus returning next year.
“This is not just one battle, this is a war, a fight that’s going to go into next year as well,” he said.
Smith added to this, that “[The virus creates] many unknowns, we’ve never encountered a virus like this before. We’re going to have to be careful.”
Hutchinson did state, when asked about priorities for opening, that hospitals not able to undertake elective surgery, due to the health emergency declaration, was something he was looking at as a priority.
Smith and Hutchinson both stressed the importance of social distancing and masks in fighting the virus’s spread.
In other matters discussed at the Thursday briefing:
- Hutchinson does not anticipate vetoing any bills presented from the current legislative session. He was complimentary of the legislator’s work in passing funding which met requirements created by the public health emergency, against the legal requirement for Arkansas to maintain a balanced budget.
- EMS workers are not included in the pay bonus program announced yesterday, Hutchinson said, but he does anticipate that being addressed via a review by the governor’s CARES Act steering committee.
- Smith stated the most common underlying health conditions in COVID-19 fatalities in the state have been hypertension, diabetes, especially Type II, and cardiovascular disease. Due to this, it is all-the-more important for those afflicted by any of these diseases to get them under control in order to change their risk factors, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.