The anticipated announcements regarding guidance for place of worship and large venues were made at Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Monday news conference updating the state’s novel coronavirus response.
Citing the Monday conference as a “busy day in terms of announcements, news and information” the governor spoke to not just places of worship and large venues, but increased funding for the Arkansas Ready for Work program, and the anticipated roll out of the claims system for freelance workers displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The impact of the disease on the prison system was also reviewed.
The governor was joined by Secretary, Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith, Director, Arkansas Department or Corrections Dexter Payne, and Arkansas Department of Commerce Cabinet Secretary Michael Preston.
Arkansas had 3,458 COVID-19 infections as of Monday afternoon, up 27 from Sunday. This was “one of the smallest [increases] we’ve had in a long long time,” the governor said.
Hospitalizations were down by seven to 91 total, while COVID-19 deaths were up by five to 81. Over the weekend, 1,629 COVID-19 tests were done in the state, with 27 of those tested being positive for infection.
Hospitals had 91 COVID-19 patients, down seven from Sunday, with 16 on ventilators, down three from Sunday’s total.
Cummins Prison had five inmates die due to the virus. With a total of 873 infections there, it has added 18 to its total. The federal correction facility in Forrest City now has 172 infections, up 22 since the last report.
Forty-five nursing homes have at least one infected staff member or client, for a total of 245 residents, up five in the past 24 hours. Staff at those faculties register 147 infections, up one in the past 24 hours. Nursing homes have, to date, suffered 31 deaths.
To date, 2,016 in the state have recovered from the virus.
Houses of worship and large venues were broken down into two separate points by the governor, who was careful to point out the houses of worship bullet points were guidelines and not directions, in order to maintain separation of church and state.
The guidelines are available in detail at the Department of Health website, but include:
Continued use of online platforms being strongly encouraged.
Signs at the entry advising no entry if recent fever, symptoms or contact with positive patient.
Six-foot physical distancing except for family groups.
Face coverings worn at all times inside by anyone over 10 years old.
Worship leaders addressing congregation and performing singers may take off their face mask, but must maintain a 12 foot physical distance at those times.
Hand sanitizing stations at entrances.
“Meet and greet” moved outside as possible.
Refreshments offered outdoors only.
Entry and exit lines monitored for appropriate distancing so as to avoid people “piling up” while waiting to go through a door.
No physical contact.
No use of items touched by multiple people, such as collection plates and shared books.
Refrain from having people come forward to common altar rail for Holy Communion, blessing, etc.
No classes for youth or children.
Sanitize common areas.
Large venues were assigned directive beginning immediately, with further loosening of restrictions on May 18. Venues in this initial group are arenas, sports venues, race tracks and stadiums. Restrictions include:
12 foot distance between performers and audience.
50 or fewer players, performers or contestants.
Audience size of less than 50 people.
Six-foot distance in seating, unless it is a family group.
Lines marked and monitored for distancing.
Every other row should be unoccupied.
Face covering for anyone over 10 years old unless a 12 foot distance can be maintained.
Signs advising no entry if symptoms or contact with positive patient.
Hand sanitizer at all entrances and exits.
Refreshments are allowed, but no self-service.
Facility including seating cleaned before and after each use.
Provisions for May 18 was based upon there not being an infection spike. These venues include auditoriums, lecture halls, movie theaters, museums, arenas, sports venues, race tracks, funeral homes and bowling alleys. These restrictions are:
Twelve-foot distance between performers and audiences.
Fifty or fewer performers, players or contestants.
Audience of less than 50 people.
Six foot distancing in seating, except for family groups.
Lines marked or monitored for distancing
Every other row should be unoccupied.
Casinos were not included in the large venue announcement. Smith said an announcement for casino openings could be expected later in the week in anticipation of a May 18 opening for those facilities.
During questions, Hutchinson and Smith acknowledged with the reopenings underway in the state, there was a risk of a spike in infections as people congregated more. If that was the case, Hutchinson said, the state would look at the numbers of total infections and the percent of positivity on tests and determine which restrictions need to be made.
This is why, he said, Arkansas is taking a phased approach. Phase II will only take place if the state is able to go 14 days without a resurgence, he said.
A resurgence may require a re-introduction of restrictions, Smith said.
It was also explained why the “50 maximum” rule is so apparent in these Phase I guidelines, because contact tracing of 50 people is manageable.
The Arkansas Ready for Work grant program, to provide businesses with grant funds to help defray the cost of reopening while meeting public health requirements, received an additional $40 million in funding from the state legislature today, bringing total funding for that program up to $55 million.
Grant request for the program were in excess of the initial $15 million funding when the website was accidentally opened for one hour last week. Those applications remain in consideration for funding, the governor said.
The website, now that legislative approval is in place, will reopen Tuesday, May 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for grant applications, then again May 6, also from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funding is limited to $1,000 for each full-time employee with a total cap of $100,000 per company. Of the funding allocated, 15 percent will be reserved for women and minority owned businesses, and 75 percent for businesses with fewer than 50 employees, the governor said.
Grants are open to all industry sectors. The website for application is www.arkansasedc.com/covid19.
Hutchinson said there would be further review if applications exceeded funding.
Preston announced the website which will allow freelance and gig-economy workers to apply for compensation due to loss of work during the pandemic should be opened Tuesday, with a news release announcing the website expected to be released late Monday.
The site had been in testing all weekend and had been working smoothly, Preston said. The problem was the need to couple a system for freelance workers with the existing unemployment system already in place and required the department to build its own website, he said.
Payne spoke about recent issues in the prison system as it complied with COVID-19 restrictions.
One of these was that the prisons, being on lockdown, meant meal trays were being delivered to inmates in their barracks. This has led to some delays, Payne said.
A second component was a what Payne called an “incident” at Cummins Prison this past weekend, where fires were started in several trashcans and some windows were broken. A response team was able to quell the incident, and there were no injuries, he said.
Prisons have rearranged beds so all inmates are at least six feet apart, Payne said.
