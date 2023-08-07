Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday announced that Jim Hudson will serve as chief fiscal officer and secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Jim Hudson is replacing Larry Walther, whom Governor Sanders appointed as Arkansas Treasurer following the passing of Treasurer Mark Lowery in July.
“Jim has devoted his career to serving the people and State of Arkansas. He has helped lead our state to record low unemployment and strong economic growth and has the experience we need to keep Arkansas’ finances strong. I’m honored that he has agreed to serve in my Cabinet and help us make Arkansas the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family,” the governor said.
“What an honor it is for me to join Governor Sanders’s cabinet. She has assembled a great team, and I am excited to do my part to deliver on her vision to make state government lean and efficient and not a burden to our citizens. State Treasurer Larry Walther is a friend and a mentor, and he leaves big shoes to fill. I look forward to building on his great accomplishments at DFA,” Hudson said.
About Jim Hudson
For the past four-and-a-half years, Hudson has held various leadership positions in the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and the Arkansas Department of Commerce, most recently serving as the Chief of Staff under Secretary Hugh McDonald. In his role as Chief of Staff, Hudson had responsibility for driving improved efficiency and effectiveness of the department across all nine of its divisions.
Prior to joining AEDC, Hudson served for eleven years in pastoral ministry at Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock. Before his work at Fellowship, he served as chief legal counsel for Technisource, a technology staffing and solutions company in Little Rock, and at Staffmark, a commercial staffing company in Fayetteville. Hudson also held various legal and human resources positions with ALLTEL in Little Rock.
Hudson is a native of North Little Rock, Arkansas. He received his Bachelor’s from Hendrix College, his Juris Doctorate from the William Bowen School of Law, his Master of Arts from John Brown University, and his Master of Divinity from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Hudson lives in Saline County with his wife Leigh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.