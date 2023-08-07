Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday announced that Jim Hudson will serve as chief fiscal officer and secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Jim Hudson is replacing Larry Walther, whom Governor Sanders appointed as Arkansas Treasurer following the passing of Treasurer Mark Lowery in July.

“Jim has devoted his career to serving the people and State of Arkansas. He has helped lead our state to record low unemployment and strong economic growth and has the experience we need to keep Arkansas’ finances strong. I’m honored that he has agreed to serve in my Cabinet and help us make Arkansas the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family,” the governor said.

