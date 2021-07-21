Gov. Asa Hutchinson will continue his series of Community COVID Conversations next week, starting Monday, July 26, with a visit to Mountain Home.
“It’s critical we continue to have these discussions around Arkansas to ensure people have the facts and science behind these vaccines,” the governor said on Monday. “The testimony from local health care professionals, community leaders, and former COVID patients has been beneficial in combating misinformation.”
Governor Hutchinson will host Community COVID Conversations in the following locations:
Monday, July 26, 2021
11:30 a.m. – Mountain Home
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
11 a.m. – Dumas
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
6 p.m. – Heber Springs
Friday, July 30, 2021
11 a.m. – Siloam Springs
Final venues are expected to be announced later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.