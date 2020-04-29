Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced plans for restaurant openings in the state and spoke to economic initiatives being put in place to help business restart at his Wednesday news briefing on the state's COVID-19 response.
Restaurants will open under guidelines which require social distancing and transmission protection on May 11, the governor announced.
The governor was joined by Secretary, Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith along with Secretary of Commerce Michael Preston and Chairman of the governor's Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force Steuart Walton.
Arkansas had 3,192 COVID-19 infections recorded Wednesday afternoon, up 81 from Tuesday. No infections were recorded from Cummins Prison. Hospitalizations were down 11 since Tuesday, to 93 and deaths are up seven, to 59. One-third of the deaths are from nursing homes. Currently 18 are on ventilators in the state, down two from Tuesday.
There are 340 infected health care workers, up seven from Tuesday, with 219 infections in nursing homes, and 128 infection among nursing home staff, up 11 and 13 respectively, since Tuesday.
To date, 1,249 have recovered from the disease, a number reflecting 103 recoveries since Tuesday. This number, Smith said, showed that more people recovered than were infected since Tuesday.
The governor announced restaurants, which have been limited to call-in and carry-out service since early March, may resume dine-in service in a limited format beginning May 11. The reopening comes with restrictions, including:
- Physical distancing between patrons and tables.
- Reservations encouraged.
- Face coverings for customers and staff.
- Gloves for staff.
- Daily staff screenings.
- Frequent hand washing.
- Pre-order when possible.
- No groups over 10 people.
- Senior hour encouraged.
- No self-service.
- Clean, disinfect tables and menus after each meal.
- Bars and entertainment within restaurants is prohibited - although serving alcohol will be allowed.
The social distancing guidelines requires restaurants to operate at 33 percent capacity during Phase I. If Phase I is successful, Phase II will allow 67 percent capacity, followed by full occupancy in Phase III.
The move to subsequent phases was dependent upon the positive response from the initial phase, the governor said.
"Success brings success," Hutchinson said.
The governor clarified, to a question, that restaurants would be able to deny service to anyone who did not comply with requirements, such as wearing a mask or social distancing. Patrons would wear masks for ordering and interacting with table staff, and then remove the masks to eat and drink, the governor further clarified.
Smith said his department was producing guidelines for restaurants to follow in reopening, and the guidelines would include more details than what was being presented at the news conference.
Acknowledging that these requirements would place a financial burden on restaurants, Hutchinson announced an Arkansas Ready for Business grant program, funded at $15 million, to assist companies in meeting public health requirements during the restart phase.
The plan is still subject to the approval of the CARES Act steering group and the legislative council, Hutchinson said.
Preston said the overall goal was to answer the rhetorical question, "How do we give consumers confidence?" so they would feel safe, while allowing businesses to mitigate costs in the phased re-openings, such as deep cleaning of facilities and thermometers for employees.
The state will open a website Wednesday to provide access to grant application at arkansasedc.com, Preston said.
With the restaurant announcement, and other announcements for openings of business types later in the week, Walton said the Task Force was "looking to get a number of things up and running by the end of the week."
He acknowledge that "some types of activities will take longer to normalize than others" and some will be on a different schedule, referring to the reopening process as a complex process that is both "surprising and profound."
With that, Walton said, the next three weeks of opening up America would give everyone the opportunity to learn a lot.
It will be an "information-rich next three weeks," Walton said, citing his interaction with Smith and the Department of Health in devising strategies.
Walton stressed that reopening processes and protocols would be Arkansas-centric, and that it was not a question of Arkansas being in competition with other states.
"We have to make our own decisions with our own set of facts and circumstances," Walton said.
In responding to a question regarding a report in The New York Times citing Pine Bluff as a COVID-19 hotspot, Hutchinson said the article, which showed a much higher infection rate for Pine Bluff than the number in state reports was "very misleading."
The Times article used the metropolitan Pine Bluff area, which included Cummins Prison, he said, which drove the numbers up.
