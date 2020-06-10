Arkansas will move into Phase 2 reopening Monday, June 15, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday. The new phase of openings will be statewide and not restricted by region, although regional targeting of areas with above-average infections rates will take place.
The governor also announced that he had extended the pandemic state of emergency, which was due to expire June 15, for 45 days.
The governor was joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith, and Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe.
Arkansas had 10,368 positive cases as of Wednesday, up 288. Of that group, 181 are in the hospital, up eight from Tuesday, with 49 on ventilators, up five from Tuesday. Four additional deaths since Tuesday has brought that total to 165 people.
Active cases total 3,087, with 2,750 of those cases in the general public. Away from the general public infections, nursing homes account for 138 of the active cases, and corrections facilities account for 199 of the active cases. Of the 288 new cases for Wednesday, 60 are from the East Arkansas Regional Corrections Unit in Lee County. Five of the new cases are from a Pulaski County nursing home.
While the biggest increase in cases has been in the northwest part of the state, Pulaski County recorded 51 new infections for Wednesday, leading the state in by-county infections. It was followed by Washington County with 44 cases, Benton County with 37, Crittenden with 16, 15 in Sevier and 13 in Craighead counties.
A statistic was presented that as a percent of population, Sevier County currently leads the state with 101.2 infections for every 10,000 people. In comparison Washington County shows 30.98 infections per 10,000, Benton County with 20.66 per 10,000. The difference being Sevier has a population of 17,193, compared to Washington's 228,529 and Benton County's 258,980 population numbers.
Recoveries show 7,116, with 241 of those since Tuesday.
Testing, which Hutchinson and Smith both pointed out its increasing emphasis is a factor in growing infection numbers, was 4,420 tests since Tuesday, meaning 37,907 tests have been given to date in June as efforts continue to complete 120,000 tests by the end of the month.
With the words "Americans are on the move and they can't be tied down and they can't be restrained," Hutchinson announced that effective Monday, June 15, Arkansas will move to Phase 2 reopening. This marks, he said, 35 days since the state began its Phase 1 reopenings.
The decision will allow restaurants, salons, gyms and related businesses to operate at two-thirds capacity, this above the Phase 1 requirement of one-third capacity. The governor pointed out that a number of Phase 2 guidelines were already in place, such as recreational travel and youth sports.
The restrictions under Phase 2 continue to require social distancing where possible, as well as the use of masks and regular hand-washing, Hutchinson, Smith and Bledsoe all stressed.
"The emergency remains," Hutchinson said.
Phase 2 is a statewide guideline. Washington and Benton counties, which have led in the recent and ongoing increase, will receive additional support as a component of the move to Phase 2. This, what he called "surge capacity" will include bi-lingual staff to support additional testing and contact tracing.
The surge capacity will be able to move to other counties as needed for any subsequent infection spikes in the state. The staff will also provide compliance inspections, local health unit testing and well as have Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bilingual staff on hand.
Bledsoe said the move to Phase 2 was a step toward the state moving responsibility for pandemic response to businesses and individuals.
Smith, to a question, said the increases in cases are being traced to clusters of people in certain settings, such as prison, nursing homes, and in some cases industrial settings such as poultry processing plants and in one case a shoe factory.
These increases can be countered by "the things we know work," Smith said, such as wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
Smith also said statistics are showing an increase in the number of infections among children "in home settings," but this has not extended to children infecting other children in out-of-home settings. His office will continue to watch contact tracing reported from day and summer camps, Smith said.
Respiratory spread is the primary means of infection being transmitted, Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.