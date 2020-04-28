Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that Arkansas state parks would have a limited re-opening Friday, with a further, but still limited, greater opening scheduled for May 15.
Goals and expectations for statewide testing was also discussed during Tuesday's briefing.
The governor was joined by Secretary, Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith and Secretary, Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Stacy Hurst.
Arkansas had 3,111 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, up 94 from Monday, including 20 in the state’s Cummins prison. Currently 104 are hospitalized, and number that has fallen by five since Monday. Deaths due to COVID-19 are now at 52 in the state, up two from Monday.
Twenty are on ventilators, down five from Monday’s figure.
In the past 24 hours, 159 have recovered from the disease, leading to a total of 1,146 recoveries in the state.
The total infections at Cummins prison is 860 inmates, up 4 from Monday, plus 51 staff members there, up one from Monday. An infection was reported at the Ester Unit, also part of the Arkansas Division of Corrections. That infection was of a staff member. Those who had been in contact with the person, including inmates, have been tested with no further infections recorded, Smith said.
The federal corrections facility in Forrest City currently has 87 inmates and 12 staff infected.
Nursing homes were at 208 infections, up five from Monday, with 115 staff infect, that number unchanged in the past 24 hours.
State parks will begin re-opening May 1, the governor said.
The initial parks reopening will be for Arkansas residents only as part of the Phase I re-opening of the state. In making the announcement, the governor said campgrounds would be open beginning Friday for in-state travelers in self-contained RVs.
Bath houses will remain closed for this initial phase, and park staff are instructed to maintain social distance. Visitors are also encouraged to maintain social distancing protocols. Contactless check-in and check-out will be used.
On May 15, state park visitor information centers, restaurants, museums, retail centers, exhibits and marinas will open to Arkansas residents only. Hutchinson said the 14-day spacing was to allow personnel to get appropriate protective equipment, and to make sure facilities were ready.
Social distancing will continue to be enforced through for the May 15 openings.
“We want to invite Arkansas residents back to our parks,” Hurst said.
Hurst added, as she broke down the terms and timeline of the re-opening, that if “it becomes problematic or dangerous, we will certainly re-examine and make new recommendations to the governor.”
Hutchinson followed up on this, stressing the importance of social distancing, and wearing a mask when distancing was not possible.
The governor pointed out that prior to the parks being closed, there was an ongoing problem with people congregating, despite warnings about social distancing already being in place.
Hurst said her department was working to develop a filter for online check-ins to ensure park use was limited to only in-state residents. Meanwhile, rangers would review visitors to assure a given park was being used by in-state visitors only during this phase.
Some high-use hiking trails will remain closed, Hurst said.
On testing, the state anticipates reaching its goal of 2 percent of the population being tested in May, the governor said. During the conversation with the White House yesterday, the governors said he and other governors received assurance that any testing supplies needed would be provided. Plus, the governor said, material supplies are expected to increase through June.
Smith said with the increase in testing, case numbers and hospitalizations are expected to increase, due to more testing taking place. The governor had earlier presented statistics which showed on a rolling average, COVID-19 hospitalizations have begun to fall off in the state.
Smith said an emphasis continues to be placed on contact tracing, and on the community spread of the disease. Numbers will continue to be looked at “very closely,” he said, to make sure any new cases are not indicative of a community spread of the disease.
Smith used the example of the spread after a gathering in a Greers Ferry church as a community spread.
Smith also discussed the use of convalescent plasma in treating COVID-19 infections. This is the process of drawing plasma from those who have recovered from the virus and using it as a treatment for those infected.
Smith said the state current has plasma from 30 donors, and 13 people have received “one or two” units of the donated plasma with some success indicated. The state is stocking up on the plasma to help as many people as possible, he said, adding that UAMS has begun clinical trials on the use of the plasma to provide an accurate picture of its effectiveness.
The call to re-open schools reportedly made by President Trump during his call with governors yesterday was, Hutchinson said, from a question where the president asked if any governors were considering opening schools. Arkansas would not reopen schools for this school year, the governor said.
“There’s really very little time left,” he said, adding “I would not want, in this environment, to re-convene schools.”
Wednesay’s briefing is expected to bring announcements as to the opening of restaurants, a point the governor acknowledged. He did caution, that because state park restaurants are on a timeline for re-opening, this does not necessarily mean the same time line would apply to all restaurants.
The data review leading to any opening decision is still being reviewed, the governor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.