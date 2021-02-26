Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a significant shift in the state’s coronavirus response in a special COVID-19 update at the State Capitol on Friday.
The announcement, which extended the state’s public health emergency to March 31 and reverted almost all of the public health orders the governor has issued to guidelines, or recommendations, marks an unexpected change in the way Arkansas has handled the coronavirus response and puts more responsibility on businesses and Arkansans to follow the guidelines, whether they’re legally required or not.
The public health emergency which was set to expire on Saturday and is now extended to March 31, also includes the extension of the governor’s executive orders he’s issued regarding the coronavirus, including the statewide mask mandate and telemedicine orders.
In another shift away from previous thinking, the governor said he’s extending the mask mandate with a targeted end goal of March 31. If the state meets two measurements — a 10% or less combined coronavirus testing positivity per an average of 7,500 daily tests and fewer than 750 Arkansans hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19 — the mask mandate will end after the public health emergency expires on March 31. In the meantime, however, the state’s mask mandate will continue.
The unexpected announcement to shift all other public health directives to guidelines, effective as of Friday, was met with skepticism by some members of the media in attendance at the Capitol. Directives affected by this reversion include restaurant capacity, distancing and other business-specific directives the governor issued to force compliance with safety measures.
The governor defended his announcement by citing multiple statistics which showed the state improving in its virus response, including a decrease in the amount of Arkansans dying per day and the increasing number of vaccine administrations in the state.
“You can’t keep directives in place forever,” the governor said.
Despite the fact that most of the directives he’s issued are now only recommendations, the governor still encouraged people and businesses to follow the recommendations the state has put in place, adding that he expected cooperation with public health guidelines to remain high, even if Arkansans aren’t obligated to follow them.
“[Today’s announcement] gives us a safe path to move forward following the guidelines,” the governor said.
Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said he supported the governor’s decision.
“[Vaccines] are the only way we’re going to move out of this pandemic,” Romero said. “[The steps] put in place today are practical and can be monitored carefully.”
