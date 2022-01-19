Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Steven M. Anthony to the Arkansas Racing Commission.
Anthony was born in Fayetteville and grew up in Fordyce, where he graduated from high school in 1979. He is president of Anthony Timberlands Inc. (ATI).
“Steven Anthony is Arkansas to his core,” Hutchinson said. “He grew up working in his family’s timber business, which was founded in 1907. He knows the law, and he knows how to run a business. The racing commission will be an even stronger agency with the benefit of his legal education, his professional network, and his life experience.”
Anthony, the son of John E. Anthony of Hot Springs and Mary Lynn Dudley of Little Rock, graduated summa cum laude from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, in 1983 with a degree in business administration. He received a juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville.
Anthony’s timber company manages five Arkansas sawmills, several secondary processing facilities, and 180,000 acres of timberland in south-central Arkansas.
He is past chairman of the Arkansas Forestry Commission, and past president of the Arkansas Forestry Association and the Southern Forest Products Association. He serves on the board of directors of the Bank of Bearden and on the executive committee of the Arkansas Forestry Association.
He and his wife, Gay, live in Fordyce. They have two sons, Addison, who works at Anthony Hardwood Composites in Sheridan, and Wilson, who works at Anthony Timberlands. They also have four grandchildren.
Anthony’s term will expire Jan. 14, 2027. He replaces Butch Rice, whose five-year term expired Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.