Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made former State Rep. Ken Bragg her first appointment to the Arkansas Board of Education. The governor announced Bragg’s appointment at a news conference at the Arkansas State Capitol on Thursday.

Bragg served more than 10 years in the Arkansas State Legislature, representing Sheridan. That experience, including the years he spent serving on the House Education Committee and his time spent as Majority Leader and Assistant Speaker Pro Tempore, have made Bragg “more than qualified” to serve on the board, the governor said.

