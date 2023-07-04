Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed former 20th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland to serve as an associate justice on the State Supreme Court following the death of Justice Robin Wynne on June 21. The governor made the announcement in a news conference at the Arkansas State Capitol on Monday.
“Today, like so many times before, Cody is stepping up again and making another sacrifice to serve the people of Arkansas,” the governor said. “It will be impossible to fill Justice Wynne’s shoes on the Supreme Court, but Cody’s decades of experience, even temperament and love for our state and the rule of law bring him closer than anyone else could. He will be there to call balls and strikes, interpreting state law as it was written and leaving the legislating to the legislature.”
Hiland has a long history of service in the state’s legal system. In addition to his tenure as the prosecuting attorney for the 20th Judicial District (which includes Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy Counties), Hiland, a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, served more than three years as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, a position for which former President Donald Trump nominated him. Hiland received a unanimous confirmation from the U.S. Senate for that role.
The governor said Hiland brings “a lifetime of legal experience to the job,” adding that “he made service to Arkansas the centerpiece of his career.” Hiland will serve on the high court until 2025.
“Under his leadership, the [Eastern District of Arkansas] office produced an unprecedented 82 percent increase in criminal cases in that time,” the governor said. “Cody’s commitment to law and order is unparalleled.”
Hiland has connections to the governor’s father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee. A former staff attorney in the state government, Hiland served as an aide to Huckabee, who joined in attending Monday’s news conference.
After tendering his resignation as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas in late December of 2020, Hiland served as Chief Legal Counsel for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, stepping down in 2022 to join the governor’s election campaign. Last December, members of the Republican Party of Arkansas elected Hiland to serve as the group’s chairman.
In her remarks on Monday, the governor said Hiland is of the same legal tradition as those “finally bringing back strict originalism to our courts.” The governor added that this is the first time the Arkansas Supreme Court will have a conservative majority, referencing the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court in the process.
“I know it will have the same effect on our state as it has had on our country,” the governor said.
Hiland spoke at Monday’s news conference, discussing his feeling “a little bit conflicted today” due to the circumstances of his appointment after the death of Wynne.
“Justice Wynne’s passing was a loss for his family, the courts and a loss for a state that elected him to positions of public trust on multiple occasions,” Hiland said.
Despite the circumstances of his appointment, Hiland said he is ready for the task ahead of him.
“I have been given a tremendous privilege to serve the people of this state,” Hiland said. “I am both humbled by that opportunity and sobered by the responsibility in front of me.”
State Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp attended Monday’s news conference, as did Associate Justices Barbara Webb and Rhonda Wood. The governor spoke at length about the contributions Wynne made to the court during his tenure that started in 2015.
“Just two weeks ago, our state lost a legal titan,” the governor said. “Justice Wynne’s service to Arkansas was immeasurable – from his days as a hard-charging Dallas County prosecutor to his decade at the highest reaches of our legal system.”
The governor also expressed her gratitude to Wynne.
“Justice Wynne could’ve been anything – a pastor, a politician or a businessman. Yet, he chose instead to devote his life to Arkansas and the law,” the governor said. “For that, I and our entire state are eternally grateful.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
