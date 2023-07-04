Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed former 20th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland to serve as an associate justice on the State Supreme Court following the death of Justice Robin Wynne on June 21. The governor made the announcement in a news conference at the Arkansas State Capitol on Monday.

“Today, like so many times before, Cody is stepping up again and making another sacrifice to serve the people of Arkansas,” the governor said. “It will be impossible to fill Justice Wynne’s shoes on the Supreme Court, but Cody’s decades of experience, even temperament and love for our state and the rule of law bring him closer than anyone else could. He will be there to call balls and strikes, interpreting state law as it was written and leaving the legislating to the legislature.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.