Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named former Arkansas PBS Governmental Affairs Director Marty Ryall the director of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, a news release issued by the governor’s office on Monday read.
Ryall, a native of Star City, currently serves as the director of legislative affairs at the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, a position he was appointed to when the governor came into office in January. Ryall will begin his new position at the Division of Arkansas Heritage when current Director Jimmy Bryant retires at the end of June.
“Arkansans are the heirs of pioneers and patriots,” the governor said, per the news release. “We have a beautiful heritage, and I am confident Marty is the leader who will be able to preserve, protect and promote that history across our state and the nation. I appreciate Jimmy Bryant’s service to our state and know that Marty is the perfect candidate to take up Jimmy’s role. Together, we will take Arkansas Heritage to the top.”
Interim Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism (ADHPT) Shea Lewis also spoke highly of Ryall, per the news release.
“Marty brings a vast amount of experience to the role of division director,” Lewis said.
“Being goal minded, having the ability to communicate well and being able to navigate complicated processes are a few of the strengths that I have seen displayed in his work for ADPHT. He is well equipped to lead the strong teams that make up the division of Arkansas Heritage.”
Ryall spent a total of seven years at Arkansas PBS. During his tenure there, he was named Public Television’s National Advocate of the Year in 2020. With over 30 years of experience in government and politics in multiple states and Africa, Ryall also serves on the War Memorial Stadium Commission and previously served on the Martin Luther King Commission.
“It is an honor to have the trust and confidence of Gov. Sanders and Secretary Lewis to serve in this important position,” Ryall said, per the news release. “I have a deep love and respect for our state, its unique history, her natural beauty and our rich heritage. It is a great responsibility and challenge that I am humbly honored to accept.”
