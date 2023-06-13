Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named former Arkansas PBS Governmental Affairs Director Marty Ryall the director of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, a news release issued by the governor’s office on Monday read.

Ryall, a native of Star City, currently serves as the director of legislative affairs at the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, a position he was appointed to when the governor came into office in January. Ryall will begin his new position at the Division of Arkansas Heritage when current Director Jimmy Bryant retires at the end of June.

