Gov. Asa Hutchinson continued to stress patience at his Tuesday news conference as Arkansas works through the demands of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The state had 1,498 infections as of Tuesday afternoon, up from the previous day’s 1,410. Two additional deaths were reported, with 81 people hospitalized.
Hutchinson was joined by Dr. Nate Smith of the Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Division of Corrections Director Dexter Payne.
Arkansas, the governor said while presenting a series of charts, appears to be at a plateau for hospitalizations, while being in the mid-to-high range of states in testing its population.
The charts, while showing a positive trend, also showed the trend was not yet over.
“You can see that Arkansas is not yet at its peak,” Hutchinson said. “We’re not ready to relax our social distancing efforts.”
The decision to do so, to open up access, would be based upon public health policy, Hutchinson said.
“Decisions will be based on the best public health advice,” he said. “Arkansas has positioned itself to fight this battle in the long haul.”
This is why, Hutchinson said, the pandemic response board was formed, in order to provide public-health, science-driven information as to when to open up state access.
Efforts to avoid contamination by out-of-state travelers continues to be stressed. Hutchinson presented a map showing where electronic billboards had been placed on state highways at entry points to the state, reminding travelers that no lodging was available for recreational travelers.
This was done, he said, when early in the pandemic out-of-state travelers were coming from hot spots to lodge in Arkansas hotels, raising infection risk for Arkansans.
Efforts in reducing recreational travel have led to a 55 percent decrease in Interstate travel in Arkansas.
The Governor announced two executive orders filed Tuesday.
The first allows first responders to be able to file unemployment claims if they become infected with the virus. This was to overcome the current restrictions, which did not allow viral infections to be used as the basis for a claim.
The second was to create liability immunity for health care workers, including doctors and nurses, treating patients infected with the virus.
Dr. Smith reported that contact tracing was being emphasized, with staff being trained in order to expand that effort. Currently the state has 103 engaged in contact tracing, and had a group in training with the expectation of raising that number to 150-160 by week’s end, he said.
Smith, to questions from the press, reinforced his Monday statement that summer camps would very likely be closed.
“It’s likely we will not be able to have summer camps this summer,” he said.
Payne said the Division of Corrections continued to work to keep the numbers of infections in the prisons down. This included no in-person visitation being allowed at state prisons until June 1. In accordance with this, the cost of video and phone calls has been reduced.
Other restrictions include careful movement of inmates to avoid cross-contamination, such as moving inmates to chow call or work assignments one barracks at a time. He said everyone working in the Division of Corrections now has a face mask. Masks were made by in-prison industry, Payne said.
Because of this careful control of contact, the only infections being recorded in the state prison system are those at the single barracks at Cummins prison, announced Monday.
The governor, in response to questions from the press, said he was meeting with other governors from the region tomorrow to work out out a response metric.
When asked about this in light of President Trump’s statements at a Monday news conference and the president’s ability to override state decisions, Hutchinson said this reflected Trump’s management style, which was to “dig a little bit.”
“They [the federal government] work very well with us,” he said.
