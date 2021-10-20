Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday at his weekly briefing that certain COVID-19 protocols for K-12 schools involving quarantine have been changed due to the decreasing COVID-19 numbers in the state.
In these changes, the definition of a close contact in K-12 schools that would require a student to quarantine has changed from within six feet for 15 minutes to within three feet for 15 minutes. The change is subject to go back to six feet if cases start to go up significantly.
The test-to-stay protocols have also changed to include extracurricular activities instead of just applying to the school day.
Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero announced that he expects vaccinations for children 5-11 years old to be approved sometime next month.
The state reported 661 new cases on Tuesday, which the governor said was “down again from the previous week, which continues the good trend.”
Nineteen more people across the state have died as a result of COVID-19 for a total of 8,221 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
In other business, Hutchinson announced some of the proposals to the Personal Income Tax Reduction Plan that he will present before legislators within the next couple of weeks.
There are three principal parts to the plan that are being considered. The first is a low income tax break which will increase the individual tax credit for those making less than $22,900 a year from $20 to $60.
The second will be to combine the low and middle income tax tables, and the third would be to lower the top rate from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent next year and then lower it even more in 2024 to 5.3 percent.
“I have been fully supportive of lowering the individual income tax rate in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.
