Contact tracing being a critical part of COVID-19 public health response was the central theme of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Friday news conference on the state’s pandemic response.
Hutchinson did speak to the current protests in the state, including the need for masks. The governor also made a very tentative statement on the possibility of the state going to a by-region Phase 2 reopening, of lessening restrictions.
The governor was joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith, and Department of Health medical Director of Immunizations and Outbreak Response Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, who is heading up the state’s contact tracing in the Department of Health.
For Friday, Arkansas had recorded 8,651 cases of COVID-19, that number up 226 from Thursday. Hospitalizations have grown by 10, to 147. Deaths have increased by one, to 152.
Since Thursday, 3,846 tests have been performed, with a 3.1 percent positivity rate.
The Friday new cases number of 226 was closer to the running average throughout the pandemic, compared to the two high-number case count days earlier this week. This results in a downturn of the rolling average. At the same time, each day as hospitalizations increase is a new high number for the state.
Hutchinson did, while showing a graphic representing infections and a second showing hospitalizations, point out that the state remained well below the 10 percent figure on infections found in testing, which would indicate a growing pandemic by international standards. Arkansas, he said, continues to remain well below that figure.
Arkansas public health had added new equipment May 25 which allowed faster testing throughput, Hutchinson said.
This particular daily briefing had less breakdown of the statewide numbers. Hutchinson, however, went into a breakdown of numbers related to contact tracing and tracing’s role in fighting disease spread.
The example used was Monday’s number of 190 new infections in the state. In contact tracing those 190, 29 were not able to be contacted, 17 were pending assignment to a contact tracer, and 144 were successfully contacted.
Of that group, 37 had no contact tracing needed, 87 have provided a successful contact tracing and 20 have their contact tracing pending, or still being compiled. From that group, to date, 222 possible contacts have been identified beyond the original 190. That is, 222 people past the original 190 from Monday are being tested and asked to quarantine, a total of 412.
Dillaha explained the process for contact tracing: When a positive case is recorded, a nurse calls that person and does a phone interview. Questions asked include asking the person when virus symptoms began, and of course with whom they have been in contact.
“Contact” is described as anyone the person has been within six feet of someone with the virus for longer than 15 minutes from within two days of the onset of symptoms, Dillaha said.
The person contacted is asked to provide a list of names, and a nurse calls each person on the list. The person is then asked to be tested and to quarantine for 10 days after the onset of symptoms. With no fever for three days that person is removed from the isolation requirement.
Currently 240 at the Department of Health are engaged in contact tracing. Smith said the department has adding 100 volunteers next week, who would be trained for contact tracing, and plans were to add 350 full-time contact tracers “in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
With the additional staff the goal was to be able to double contact tracing capacity in the next couple of weeks. The department’s current contact tracing staff is “handling” the workload, “but is definitely stretched,” Smith said.
Hutchinson said he had just returned from a protest, one of many across the state and country after the death of George Floyd after an arrest in Minnesota, where he spoke with protesters. He was pleased to see the protesters wearing masks, he said.
“[Arkansans need to] take it [COVID-19] seriously every day. Don’t let down your discipline and awareness of this virus and the damage it can do,” Hutchinson said.
To a question, Hutchinson said he currently had no plans to call up the National Guard in response to protesters, preferring that local law enforcement provide oversight.
“We always look at law enforcement first,” Hutchinson said. “From everything I understand, it has been peaceful.”
To an additional question the governor said Phase 2 reopening by region would be addressed Monday. First, he said, testing and contact tracing had to be analyzed over the weekend before any decisions are made.
The next briefing on the COVID-19 response is scheduled for Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.