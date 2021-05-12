Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his intention to sign an executive order to create the American Rescue Plan Steering Committee on Tuesday at his weekly briefing at the State Capitol.
The new steering committee, set up in the same manner as the currently-working CARES Act Steering Committee, will work to allocate some $5 billion of funding Arkansas will receive as part of COVID-19 relief passed by the U.S. Congress earlier this year.
Describing the committee as an “important executive-legislative” effort, the governor said committee members will include members of the governor’s cabinet and six state legislators.
Of the $5 billion allocated to Arkansas through the American Rescue Plan, $1.57 billion has been allocated directly to the state government, the governor said. Due to Arkansas’ quicker economic recovery than other states, the funding delivery will be split between two payments.
“Coordination is a critical part of” handling the new federal funds, the governor said. “We have to be methodical about this and not rushed.”
Discussing the types of investments the state could make with the new federal funding, the governor said the state should prioritize capital investments rather than programmatic investments.
“The priority should be capital investments, like broadband, that do not incur long-term spending and indebtedness of the state,” the governor said.
In other news from Tuesday’s briefing, the governor discussed the news that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for use in adolescents ages 12-15.
The authorization of the Pfizer vaccine in 12-15 year olds “is important news for us as [Arkansas] tries to reach the goal we set to vaccinate 50 percent of our adult population by July 30,” the governor said.
On the case front, Arkansas continues to record fewer cases of COVID-19, logging some 233 new cases since Monday. Active cases within the state declined for the second straight day on Tuesday, while six additional deaths have been recorded, bringing the death toll to 5,770 Arkansans. Hospitalizations remain unchanged since Monday at 169.
Tuesday’s briefing was the first where the governor discussed issues outside of the regular COVID-19 case report. Moving forward, the governor’s weekly press briefings will encompass a variety of issues affecting the state.
