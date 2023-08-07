On Aug. 3, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined agriculture leaders and industry partners in declaring August as Arkansas Catfish Month. The proclamation highlights the state’s catfish industry and the value it contributes to Arkansas’s economy.
“As the third-biggest catfish producer in the nation, our catfish farmers power the economy in communities across Arkansas,” the governor said. “My administration will continue to support our great farmers — keeping our farming here and healthy for the next generation.”
“Catfish production in Arkansas is a great example of why agriculture is our state’s largest industry, with catfish consistently ranking in Arkansas’s top agricultural commodities,” Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said. “Catfish month is a great time to recognize this industry and the dedicated producers who work hard to maintain Arkansas as a national leader in agriculture.”
Representatives from The Catfish Institute, Catfish Farmers of Arkansas, Catfish Promotion Board, Arkansas Farm Bureau, and other agriculture industry stakeholders attended the event.
King Kat of Carlisle, Arkansas catered a catfish luncheon that also featured watermelons from Cave City and Hope.
