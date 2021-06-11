Gov. Asa Hutchinson has declared a state of emergency in response to recent flooding in southeast Arkansas. This declaration comes after over a foot of rain fell on some communities in a 24-hour period.
“After discussions with community members, local leaders, and the Division of Emergency Management, it quickly became clear that assistance is needed,” Gov. Hutchinson said on Thursday. “Business owners, farmers, and everyone in the area are feeling the impact of this weather event, and we’re moving quickly to help however we can.”
The declaration will direct $100,000 from the Emergency Response Fund of the Governor’s Disaster Fund to be used at the discretion of the Director of the Division of Emergency Management.
The Governor plans to visit Dumas Friday morning to assess the damage and needs of affected communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.