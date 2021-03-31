Arkansans has ended its statewide mask mandate, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday at his regular COVID-19 briefing at the State Capitol. The announcement to end the mask mandate, which has been in place since July, has been expected for weeks since the governor announced his tentative plan to end the mandate in late February.
The decision to end the mask mandate came because Arkansas met a targeted goal of fewer than 750 hospitalizations due to complications from the coronavirus. The state far exceeded the goal, having recorded 170 hospitalizations as of Tuesday.
Despite his announcement, the governor said private businesses can still keep their own mask mandates in place, as can schools. In Faulkner County, earlier this month, Conway Public Schools and the Guy-Perkins School District decided to keep their mask mandates in place through the end of the school year, regardless of the end of the statewide mandate.
Additionally, local governments can continue to hold or adopt city-wide mask mandates. The city of Conway adopted a mask mandate before the governor’s executive order to require masks last July.
Arkansas’ ending of the mask mandate also comes after President Joe Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky have encouraged states to keep their mandates in place. Despite the Biden Administration’s opposition, the governor said the state ultimately made the decision to end the mandate on its own.
“We made our decision [to end the mask mandate] in Arkansas based off criteria we set,” the governor said.
For his part, the governor signaled his own intent to continue to wear a mask in public, as did Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero.
“This does not mean the use of the mask [in Arkansas] will cease,” the governor said.
The governor also made another major announcement on Tuesday, opening up the COVID-19 vaccine to all Arkansans aged 16 and older. The final move to open the vaccine to all adult Arkansans came after weeks of announcements which widened the population of eligible vaccine recipients. The governor said allowing all adult Arkansans to receive a vaccine fell in line with the Biden Administration’s plan to offer COVID-19 vaccines to 90 percent of American adults by April 19.
“Vaccines are our path out of the pandemic,” the governor said.
On the vaccine front, the state continues to hold at having administered about 69 percent of the 1.6 million doses it has been allocated since December, the governor said. Case numbers continue to be down in the state, with 178 new cases of COVID-19 having been recorded since Monday. As of Tuesday, 15 additional Arkansans have been added to the statewide virus death toll of 5,616.
