On May 18, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined agriculture leaders and industry partners in declaring May as Arkansas Beef Month and Arkansas Egg Month.
The proclamations highlight the state’s beef and egg industries and the value that both contribute to Arkansas’s economy.
“Agriculture is our number one industry, and we want to make sure it stays there. We want to continue to be a great partner from the state,” Sanders said. “I’m very happy about the fact that it is Beef and Egg Month and that we get to make that proclamation here today, but most importantly, I can’t tell you how grateful all of us are – every Arkansan – for the men and women who work in our ag community.”
“Beef and egg production in Arkansas are great examples of why agriculture is our state’s largest industry, with beef and egg products consistently ranking in Arkansas’s top eight agricultural commodities,” Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said. “This month is the perfect time to recognize these industries and the dedicated producers who work hard to maintain Arkansas as a national leader in agriculture.”
Representatives from the Natural State Beef Company, Arkansas Beef Council, Cal-Maine Foods, Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association, Arkansas Farm Bureau, The Poultry Federation, and other agriculture industry stakeholders attended the event.
