Arkansans looking to donate blood may have no better time to do so than this Sunday. Declared “Arkansas Blood Donation Day” in a proclamation signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on May 9, Sept. 4 also doubles as National Blood Donation Day.
In the proclamation, the governor encouraged Arkansans across the state to donate blood on Sunday.
“I urge my fellow Arkansans to support our local blood drives as saving lives and protecting citizens are significant goals,” the governor wrote.
Sunday’s Blood Donation Day is the middle day in an entire week of encouraging people across the country to donate blood. Sept. 1-7 is National Blood Donation Week, an annual event scheduled as part of National Preparedness Month.
Per the governor’s proclamation, blood donation is vital, but doesn’t receive many participants.
“One blood donation can help up to three patients, and although most of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood, only about 3 percent do,” the proclamation read.
To donate blood, participants can attend any number of blood drives expected to happen around Central Arkansas in the coming days, as well as donate at the Arkansas Blood Institute in Little Rock which provides daily opportunities to donate.
