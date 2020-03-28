Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared March 29, 2020 as a Special Day of Prayer, calling Arkansans to come together in light of the COVID-19 situation.
Signed and sealed on March 27, the proclamation reads:
"As Arkansans, we strengthen our faith through prayer, and today, we come together united as a state seeking God's reassurance and thanking Him for his guidance.
During this challenging time, families, businesses, and communities across Arkansas and the United States have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19), and we ask God to bless all Arkansans of all faiths and to give our citizens and leaders inspiration, strength, guidance, and wisdom.
Recognizing the love and power of God, we unite with fellow citizens to pray for those who are on the frontlines combatting this public health emergency, and we gather in prayer with thankfulness for the protection we seek.
In Deuteronomy 31:8, we are reminded of God's promise, 'The Lord Himself goes before you and will be with you; He will never leave or forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.'
We specifically thank God for His love and mercy and ask for peace and healing throughout our state, nation, and world."
Hutchinson urged all "citizens of faith and backgrounds" to join together on Sunday for the state of Arkansas and the U.S. as a whole.
To date, Arkansas has reported 404 positive COVID-19 cases — with three deaths — only a small amount of the U.S.'s 115,547 cumulative cases — with 1,891 deaths.
