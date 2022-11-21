Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday joined the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, industry partners and agriculture leaders in declaring Nov. 20-26 as Arkansas Turkey Week.
The Arkansas Turkey Week proclamation highlights the state’s turkey industry and its value to Arkansas’s economy and agriculture industry. The full proclamation can be found at bit.ly/Turkey Week22.
“The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many great success stories. We put turkeys on tables all over the United States,” the governor said. “Our ranking as the third-largest producer of turkeys is testimony to the hard work of our farmers.”
Agriculture is Arkansas’s largest industry, providing more than $19 billion in value to Arkansas’s economy annually. The Arkansas poultry industry leads Arkansas’s agricultural sector with almost 50 percent of the state’s agricultural cash receipts.
“Arkansas produces 27 million turkeys per year, which provides over 540 million pounds of protein annually,” Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward said. “We are thankful for the farmers who provide this protein throughout the entire year.”
Holly Duval, director of marketing and business development with The Poultry Federation, added that Thanksgiving week is the perfect time to recognize everyone involved in the Arkansas turkey industry.
“Thank you to our dedicated farmers, who raise 27 million turkeys per year, and industry leaders, like Cargill and Butterball, for their impact on our state,” Duval said.
