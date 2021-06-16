Gov. Asa Hutchinson discussed details of the Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME) waiver application, unveiled the creation of a Cyber Advisory Council and gave an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus during his weekly briefing on Tuesday.
The ARHOME initiative aims to improve health outcomes in the state by “lifting them out of poverty and into independence and better health,” the governor said.
The initiative includes three branches of programs: Maternal Life360Homes, Rural Life360Homes and Success Life360Homes.
The maternal branch would fund “evidence-based home-visiting programs that work with birthing hospitals,” the governor said. The programming is aimed at improving the health of mother and baby by reducing instances of child abuse, neglect and other domestic violence, and promoting school readiness and economic independence.
The rural branch focuses on hospitals in rural communities that will screen Arkansans in their communities for social need that impact health – including food insecurity and instability related to shelter and work – and provide care coordination services.
The initiative would help rural hospitals by providing funds to expand telemedicine infrastructure.
“Living in a rural area increases the risk of health issues,” Hutchinson said. “We’re tired of being low on the totem pole of health rankings.”
The success branch would connect Arkansans with organizations “to build their skills to be physically, socially and emotionally healthy in order to live in and contribute to their communities,” the governor said.
The state public comment period opened Sunday. At noon July 21 and 4 p.m. July 22, the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) will host virtual public hearings where people can learn more about ARHOME. Visit https://humanservices.arkansas.gov for details on how to join the webinar.
The governor said the state will submit the ARHOME initiative to the federal government on July 14. He plans to travel to Washington D.C. sometime after it is submitted to meet with members of President Joe Biden’s administration and advocate for its approval.
The governor said he hopes to have federal approval in November/December “which is absolutely critical.”
The expected date to go live with the program is Jan. 1, 2022, he said.
The governor announced the state reported 302 new cases of COVID-19. Hospitalizations were up by one from the previous day, bringing the total to 204 people.
“In the past 24 hours, 6,500 more doses were given,” he said Tuesday afternoon of the vaccinations across the state. “I hope that will continue to increase.”
Also Tuesday, the governor announced the creation the Arkansas Cyber Advisory Council.
“The hacks of the Colonial pipeline and JBS Foods were an urgent reminder that cybercriminals are actively looking for targets,” Hutchinson said. “Many industries, such as agriculture, are ripe for attack. As farmers and ranchers move more of their business to computers, the risk of cyberattacks on our food supply grows. The Advisory Council will recommend a path to strengthen our defenses against high-tech attacks.”
Governor Hutchinson’s 12 appointees to the council are:
Jonathan Askins, director of the Division of Information Systems and Chief Technology Officer. Askins will chair the Advisory Council.
Gary Vance, state Chief Information Security Officer, Division of Information Systems.
Mike Preston, secretary of the Department of Commerce.
Jami Cook, secretary of the Department of Public Safety.
Dr. José Romero, secretary of the Department of Health.
Cindy Gillespie, secretary of the Department of Human Services.
Johnny Key, secretary of the Department of Education.
Major General Kendall Penn, secretary of the Arkansas Military Department.
Alan McClain, commissioner, Arkansas Insurance Department.
A.J. Gary, director of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.
Colonel (Retired) Steve Eggensperger, Governor’s Office Cybersecurity liaison.
Lee Watson, Forge Institute.
