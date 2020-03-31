The number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 523, including eight deaths, as of Tuesday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed increasing concern during his daily coronavirus update.
On Monday, a member of the press mentioned an article written by a national news outlet that put Arkansas at the bottom of the tier of states in terms of per capita testing.
After reading the article and doing some research into the matter, Hutchinson told guests at the Tuesday news conference that the story showed misleading numbers, referencing only around 1,000 or so tests that had been done, but in fact, 6,482 total tests have been administered across Arkansas — of that 523 have been positive and 5,959 have been negative.
"Just want to make sure that was clear ... our testing has accelerated in recent weeks," he said.
Last week, health officials discussed a statistical projection model, which Hutchinson said they were using to try and stay ahead of the curve and predict the COVID-19 crisis across Arkansas.
At that point, the data showed about 3,500 cases by April 10.
Hutchinson referenced the model on Tuesday, which also tracks real-time results, and showed Arkansas' current numbers under the projected line — we're at 523 but the model showed we'd be at around 1,000 at this point.
"This is good news for us," he said.
What it proves, Hutchinson said, is that Arkansas is seeing success in social distancing and if residents continue to do that, we'll stay under the projected blue line.
"It gives the Arkansan, really, an objective almost," the governor added. "'Let's do our part, let’s be self-disciplined.'"
He said that should be the goal right now ... to beat the projection and to follow the professional guidelines.
"It's our objective because that saves lives, that gets out of this crisis more quicker," Hutchinson said.
SO, what more can we do?
"The immediate answer is be self-disciplined," he said. "To make sure we follow the guidelines. We limit our gatherings, we have our social distancing."
That's also what's concerned about right now ... the number of people still mass congregating at state parks, many of which he said were out-of-state visitors.
As a result, Hutchinson said the administration is looking at ways to encourage those travelers to do their part as well and avoid Arkansas state parks; ideas could lead to closures.
During the news conference, the governor also let it be known he'd requested a major disaster declaration for Arkansas, which signals that damage from a natural event is beyond the combined capabilities of state and local governments to respond, according to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency and if approved, the request would ultimately open the doors for use of many federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure.
