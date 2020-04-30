Gov. Asa Hutchinson downplayed concerns about food-chain issues at his April 27 COVD-19 response news conference.
“I’m very optimistic that with our leaders here in Arkansas that it will continue to be very very strong and reliable,” Hutchinson said in response to a question from the news.
Supply chain concerns came to the forefront over the weekend when Tyson Foods ran a full-page open letter, signed by Tyson Foods Chairman of the Board John Tyson, which included what Tyson was doing to maintain a safe food supply through its meat processing operations, and expressing concern about the impact of COVID-19 on the food supply chain.
From the letter: “Now, Tyson Foods is facing a new set of challenges. In small communities around the country where we employ over 100,000 hard-working men and women, we’re being forced to shutter our doors. This means one thing – the food supply chain is vulnerable. As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain. As a result, there will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed.”
To date no processing plants in Arkansas have closed.
Hutchinson, speaking to concerns, said Arkansas continues to monitor both meat processing and meat transportation to assure safety during the pandemic.
Secretary, Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith also spoke to the supply chain issue at the news conference, said his department was working with processing plants, and had sent a team out last week on order to consult with meat processors to assure safety of the food supply.
One component in keeping infections rates low among plant workers was having low infection rates “in the surrounding community,” Smith said.
“If you’ve got a rip-roaring epidemic around a plant, it’s going to be really really hard to keep it out of the plant,” Smith said.
The situation in Arkansas presented good news for the potential of plant workforce infections, Smith said.
“In our case, Arkansas has one of the lowest case-rates per population in the country and that helps our plants in terms of keeping COVID-19 out of their plants or keeping it contained if it comes in,” he said.
Other precautions being taken include avoiding clustering of workers, such as could happen in break rooms, Smith said.
The Tyson letter stated the company had implemented social distancing practices in its plants, including work place dividers and larger break room areas.
Smith also spoke to the unique requirements of informing workers during the pandemic.
“We’ve also been very intentional in Arkansas to make sure we have been reaching some of the harder to reach groups in terms of culture and language barriers,” Smith said, citing materials printed up in Spanish and Marshallese to facilitate outreach into those communities, both active in poultry processing.
Smith said that over the weekend, during the Arkansas COVID-19 testing surge, 250 Marshallese had been tested, with four positive results.
“We are monitoring that group very closely, and right now it does not look like we have a problem with the spread of COVID-19 in that community,” Smith said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said that COVID-19 is unlikely to be transmitted through food or food packaging.
From a statement on the USDA website: “We are not aware of any reports at this time of human illnesses that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging.”
USDA also said it expects an increase in meat prices, although slight, at 1-2 percent in beef, up to 1.5 percent in poultry and pork at 2-3 percent. The department is also planning a $3 billion purchase of produce, dairy and meat designed to stabilize prices.
COVID-19 has impacted the beef industry, lowering the forecast for 2020 by 255 million pounds from the earlier 27.4 billion pound production, but this remains above last years by 1 [ercent, the department states in its April 15 projections.
Dairy and poultry see similar results, with projections showing, while production at a higher rate that 2019, and overall downturn.
