Gov. Asa Hutchinson just announced that there are 62 positive COVID-19 results including nine new counties across Arkansas. As a result of the community spreading — out-of-state travel has been the leading cause — Hutchinson also announced several new state directives to help get a handle on coronavirus spread.
Included in that is keeping k-12 schools closed for on-site instruction until April 17 and closing bars and restaurants to dine-in and allowing only carry-out, drive-thru and delivery options only.
Stay tuned as the Log Cabin Democrat continues to follow the COVID-19 outbreak across the state.
