The importance and process of contact tracing was at the center of the Thursday COVID-19 response news briefing by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Process on unemployment payments for workers affected by the health emergency was also reviewed, as was a response to a growing positive case number statistic.
The governor was joined by Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith, and Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston.
Arkansas had 4,366 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, up 130 from Wednesday. Of those cases, 69 people are in the hospital, up five since Wednesday. As of Thursday, 98 people had died in Arkansas from the virus.
Fifty-one nursing homes have at least one client or staff member infected, with 101 active cases in that group.
Currently, 305 in state prisons are infected. Testing is being increased at the Randall Williams Unit after it was announced testing there would soon be completed at the Wednesday briefing.
Adding to the importance of testing, presented at Wednesday’s briefing, the governor spoke to the importance of contact tracing once a positive test results is returned as a way to stem outbreaks.
Contact tracing is completed over a series of steps, beginning with an infection being identified. Once an infected person is identified, that person is interviewed by a nurse who gets a list of contacts from the infected person. Then calls are made to those contacts, and the names are entered in the state’s contact trace database. If someone has no symptoms, they are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. If they have symptoms, they are asked to get tested right away.
The governor gave the example of the 64 positive tests in Saturday’s recording. Of that group, 49 were successfully contacted and others accounted for (including one death), including two who were traveling out of state. The problem, the governor pointed out, were the two remaining who the Department of Health was still working to contact.
“It’s important for everyone to understand what this means,” Hutchinson said.
The two with no contact could be traveling, could be in touch with other people and could be unwittingly passing the disease to others.
“We need everyone to be responsive to the Department of Health if they call,” Hutchinson said.
Smith said that, on average, every person being traced contacts 2.5 individuals.
A further example of contact tracing was during questions at the end of the briefing, where the governor was asked about a situation in Eureka Springs, in Carroll County.
In Carroll County, an inmate had been recently release from Cummins Prison. That man, identified by the Eureka Springs Independent as Jad Perkins, 40, developed COVID-19 symptoms and was told to self-quarantine, but did not do so. He then violated parole and was placed in the Carroll County jail.
Perkins has since been returned to Department of Corrections custody.
Smith said his department “was doing very aggressive contact tracing ... maybe even community testing” in Carroll County as a result of Perkins possible exposing others. Perkins had tested positive for COVID-19 after having been originally tested negative while in Cummins Prison, Smith said.
A follow up question asked about Carroll County’s testing capability after a report of it not having enough test kits. Test kits will be supplied, Smith said, testing capacity “should be resolved by the end of the day.”
Smith confirmed that all state prison inmates are tested prior to release. A second round of testing of Cummins inmates who had originally tested negative was planned, Smith said.
Preston spoke to the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, currently at $778 million. The fund had been capped at $1 billion, Preston said, and was on track to reach that amount this year until the onset of the pandemic.
Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out $109 million from its trust fund. Along with that, the state has paid $248 million from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation fund, which provides an additional $600 per week for claimants. From the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, which adds 13 weeks unemployment to those who have otherwise exhausted their compensation, $500,000 has been issued, Preston said.
The pandemic unemployment assistance, discussed previously as a fund for freelance and gig-economy workers displaced due to the health emergency, 30,000 claims have been filed since that application system came online last week, Preston said.
Since then an email has gone out to applicants, Preston said. The email detailed how compensation would be issued and “barring any unforeseen issues or glitches” the payments would go out the week of May 18, he said.
Any problems would be what might come up in final testing of the computer system, both to maintain banking information security and to assure no fraudulent claims were being honored, Preston said.
The 113 new cases announced Thursday, and statistics which reflected a general uptick in infections and hospitalizations in the state was downplayed by Smith and Hutchinson. The numbers going up reflected an increased in testing in the state, and further at no time did it show a significant increase in any particular communities in the state, they said.
Saint Francis County, earlier identified as a hot spot in the state, had four cases reported since Wednesday.
The governor also confirmed that the so-called “Blue Light Rapist,” Robert Todd Burmingham, 54, sentenced to life in the Department of Corrections in 1997, died Wednesday as a result of COVID-19 infection.
