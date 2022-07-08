Henderson State University, the Arkadelphia-based college which has suffered significant financial challenges in recent years, is on firm footing for years to come, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in a press conference at the State Capitol on Thursday.
“[University] leadership has worked hard to right the ship and put Henderson State on a good path,” the governor said, adding that he has full confidence and support for the “exciting” future of the southwest Arkansas school.
The institution, first founded in 1890, has undergone significant changes in recent months to meet key financial challenges that threatened the survivability of the university, the governor said. Tough decisions, including layoffs, furloughs and academic restructuring were necessary, the governor added.
As part of his expression of confidence in Henderson State on Thursday, the governor announced new university initiatives and partnerships that “reimagine higher education,” with a focus on student success at the center.
Through partnerships with the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, K-12 programs from Saline County to Arkadelphia and adult continuing education groups, Henderson State will provide its students with a clearer link to industry and the skills required for jobs in the 21st century, University Chancellor Chuck Ambrose said in his comments following the governor’s announcement.
“Working together, we can lower the cost of college, accelerate the time it takes students to get their degrees, eliminate skill gaps so college degrees can make students workforce-ready and we can mitigate the use of student-loan debt to pay,” Ambrose said.
Despite providing few details on specific changes that the reimagining of Henderson State will bring over the next several years, the governor assured the public and students interested in attending the university now and in the future that it is on the right path and expressed his excitement for the development of what Ambrose described as an “Interstate 30 learning community” from Saline County to Arkadelphia.
“Henderson State is prepared to take a giant leap forward in student success,” the governor said.
