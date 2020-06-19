Arkansas’ 30-day emergency due to protests around the state regarding police brutality earlier this month has been lifted, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Thursday at the beginning of his regular COVID-19 press briefing at the United States Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. The governor extended the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency, which would have expired Friday, for 45 days.
Arkansas has an additional 322 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 13,928, the governor said. Nine additional hospitalizations have been recorded for a total of 226.
Eleven more Arkansans died from the virus since Wednesday for a total of 208. Ten of those deaths were in the 65+ age group, the governor said.
There were 3,558 active community cases around the state, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha of the Department of Health said.
Washington and Benton counties continue to lead the way in new cases, the governor said, with Pulaski County ranking third on Thursday.
Over the past few days, the number of recorded hospitalizations has steadily increased, which the governor said was concerning. Despite the increase, the governor said hospitals are still well positioned to handle capacity. He said the state will continue to watch hospitalization numbers carefully.
The governor provided an update on the state’s goal of reaching 120,000 tests completed by the end of June. Since Wednesday, the state has completed 6,654 tests. To date, the state has completed 86,814 tests this month, on track to reach its June testing goal.
The state continues to record about a 5 percent rate of positivity in new tests, the governor said, below the CDC’s guideline of 10 percent.
Based on Thursday’s statistics, all the state’s public health regions are trending downward in seven-day rolling average of new cases, the governor said.
The governor also displayed an image showing the latest shipment of N95 masks the state has procured.
