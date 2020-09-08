Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Arkansans won’t get its grade for its Labor Day performance for a couple of weeks.
“I spent some time across the state this weekend and I saw people really trying to wear their masks and socially distance. There’s always exceptions to that, you’ll see that on social media. We’ll get our grade on this in a couple of weeks,” Hutchinson said.
The governor said overall, he felt Arkansas residents followed state guidelines well over the holiday weekend.
“We saw some challenges on social media, they really worked hard in terms of the organizers and complying with the guidelines, and we think Arkansans made a really good effort,” he said.
He highlighted several bits of good economic news during his COVID-19 pandemic response briefing Tuesday.
Through a purchase agreement with other states, Arkansas is spending $4 million of its CARES Act funding to get 120,000 antigen tests (sometimes called the rapid response test), which will be distributed and used at county health units, college health centers and select community testing sites throughout the state. These tests should be ready to use on Oct. 1. Hutchinson said using this multi-state purchasing agreement should secure a steady supply of the tests.
Additionally, he said the state received four grants totaling $5 million to bring high-speed broadband internet access to rural Arkansas. The grants will benefit White, Hempsted and Johnson counties as well as the Humnoke community in Lonoke County.
The governor also announced the addition of Lost Wages Assistance. While statewide unemployment is down to 7.1 percent, an additional $300 will be available to those 83,000 Arkansans receiving unemployment. The 42,000 Arkansas residents on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will automatically receive the benefit, while the 41,000 on traditional unemployment will receive a letter on how to self-certify online or by telephone for the additional assistance.
There were 1,094 new cases Friday, 515 cases Saturday, 687 cases Sunday and 350 cases reported on Monday. Hutchinson described the state’s testing as “robust,” at about 6,000 tests per day. He also pointed out the bulk of new cases from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 were mostly in the 17-24-year-old category, which he said he hoped would mean fewer hospitalizations.
Hutchinson touted the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville as having good enforcement mechanisms and the support of the surrounding community, in light of an increase in active cases attributed to the return of college students.
