Concerns about over-the-weekend increases in reported infections have slowed plans for reopening in the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at the Monday news briefing on the Arkansas response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The infection spike and growing number of hospitalizations due to infection are a concern, although rolling back of reopenings is not expected.
The governor was joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith, and head of the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force Steuart Walton.
Since the Friday briefing, Arkansas had 1,099 new infections recorded – 450 on Saturday, 335 on Sunday and 314 Monday – for a total of 9,740 infections in the state. Hospitalizations have increased by 26 to 171 currently in the hospital across the state, with 46 on ventilators, up 11 since Friday’s report. Currently 155 deaths are recorded, this number an increase of one since Friday’s report.
Washington and Benton counties, in the northwest part of the sate, have been the most active for new infections, with 86 in Washington County and 41 in Benton County. This is in keeping with recent trends showing the northwest part of Arkansas being the most active for new cases.
Arkansas had 2,955 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, an all-time high as is its 171 hospitalizations. Of the active cases, 139 are in nursing homes, and 106 in corrections facilities, the remainder being in the general public.
Smith said with the increased hospitalizations, increased deaths could be expected. Hospitals are not near the 8,0000 patient capacity, he said.
Currently 6,630 in Arkansas have recovered, that number up 206 since the Friday report.
Since Sunday, 4,131 people have been tested, meaning the state is on target to reach its goal of 120,000 tested in June, Hutchinson said. In the past, a report of percent of that day’s tested cases which were positive was given, but Hutchinson said he was changing his reporting on that number since it was a number which would be adjusted in the days after the testing was initially recorded. With that, the percent of positive cases of those tested is at four percent, Hutchinson said.
Northeast Arkansas is the lowest for infections, while central Arkansas, which was at one time leading the state in infections, is now one of the lowest of the five regions. Southwest Arkansas had been reporting a low number of cases, but that number has begun to climb in recent days.
Smith said the increase in cases in the northwest was not related to business openings, but people in congregational settings, such as poultry plant workers.
This regional outlook, and regional change, was part of the decision not to announce Monday opening the state up to Phase 2 reopening by region.
“We’re not ready to make any jumps or changes in that direction,” Hutchinson said. Later he added: “We just want to look at this a little more thoughtfully, take a little more time on it.”
Hutchinson said the reopening plans would continue to be reevaluated. He further outlined six points which he labeled “What we do know” as what is impacting reopening decisions. These are:
All regions of the state are at different stages of infection, with different parts of the state having different trend lines for infections.
The future spread of the disease is not predictable. Where the northwest part of the state was once the lowest, it is now the highest, Hutchinson used as an example.
Current data shows cases are not related to restrictions being lifted. This was confirmed by Smith, who said of the new infections, less than three percent had been in a restaurant, and less than one percent had been in a barber shop, place of worship, or other public spaces.
Testing remains critical, allow the state to “Shine a flashlight on challenges we face,” Hutchinson said.
The importance of social distancing and wearing masks, and the self-discipline required to do that, “are a constant,” Hutchinson said.
The economy must keep moving, generating revenue and creating jobs, the governor said.
The importance of the economy was central to Walton’s presentation, where he announced a “Good for you, good for Arkansas” campaign to encourage social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing and otherwise public health attentiveness.
Walton said that some studies had shown mask wearing to be as effective as vaccine in some cases.
A question about the possibility of increased cases due to people gathering in protest in the past week was asked.
Hutchinson said in what he saw in the past week, protesters were “by and large” wearing masks and not letting their guards down.
Smith said the most likely places of transmission have been congregate setting such as homes or work places. Still, if someone thinks they have been exposed, they should be tested, he said.
The governor opened the news briefing stating that he had put the Arkansas National Guard back on normal status. An executive order would be announced at 11 a.m. Tuesday announcing the formation of a task force on police training and standards, Hutchinson said.
