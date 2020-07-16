Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a statewide mask mandate in his regular COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday, the first state executive order requiring masks in public in Arkansas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
The move to require masks is a shift from previous statements made by the governor. On Monday, the governor said he believed the state should prioritize education over a mandate.
“To me, it is about behavior and how do you get people to respond to that,” the governor said on Monday.
On Thursday, the governor cited the growing number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths and said the state needed to do more in explaining his rationale for requiring masks. He also said adults needed to set a proper example for children who would be required to wear masks when they return to schools in the fall.
“This whole fight against COVID-19 is likely to get harder and not easier,” the governor said. “We have to meet the challenge together, and everyone must do their part. This is a way to enlist the support of everyone in this fight.”
The mask mandate is required in public indoor and outdoor environments in which people are around others from outside their households where social distancing of 6 feet cannot be assured.
Exemptions to the mandate include children under the age of 10, for medical reasons, job duties which make wearing a mask unfeasible, when taking part in athletics, consuming food or drinks or when driving alone or with other members of the household. Additional exemptions include while voting or while engaged in religious worship. The governor strongly encouraged people attending worship services to wear masks, however.
The governor said the mandate has the force and effect of law. Violation of the mandate constitutes a misdemeanor offense and, upon conviction, a fine from $100 to $500. First time violators of the mandate will receive a verbal or written warning, while children under the age of 18 can only receive a verbal or written warning for violating the mandate. Law enforcement cannot arrest people for violating the state’s mask mandate.
Incoming Interim Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said the health department is grateful for the mask mandate.
“We are excited that this is going into place,” Romero said. “Masks are shown to substantially decrease the transmission of COVID-19 and are an essential part of the armamentarium against this disease.”
The governor said he would sign the mandate into law on Thursday. The mandate will go into effect on Monday, July 20.
Since Wednesday, the state has recorded 817 new cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 31,114. Of the cumulative cases, 5,465 are active in the community.
Twelve additional hospitalizations have been recorded since Wednesday for a total 470. Of the hospitalized patients, 101 are on ventilators, an increase of seven since Wednesday. Six additional deaths have also been recorded for a total 341.
State daily testing numbers were up Thursday at 6,020. The most recent tests came back with a positivity rate around 7%. The governor cited increases in test results from the Arkansas Department of Health and from commercial testing labs in the increase in daily tests. As of Thursday, the state has completed 87,517 tests in July, well below its testing goal of 200,000 tests for the month.
Baptist Health CEO Troy Wells spoke at the briefing about hospital capacity. Wells said Baptist Health has 200 ICU beds at their facilities around the state, of which 161 are currently occupied. Thirty-two of the patients on ICU are COVID-19 positive. Total, the facilities have 89 COVID-19 positive patients. Wells said the hospitals have adequate beds and also have surge plans in place should hospitalizations increase dramatically.
Wells also said Baptist Health has begun a stage three clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. He said eligible participants who can apply to be involved in the trial include people over the age of 65 or people who are 18-65 and work in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.