Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday released the first episode of a new monthly podcast titled Fast Break with Asa.
In the podcast, Hutchinson sits down with the former host of the KARK show Capitol View, Jay Bir, where they’re able to sit down and discuss a variety of topics.
In the first episode, Hutchinson talked about topics that ranged from how he got into politics to his family to his love for basketball, which will be a reoccurring topic due to the double entendre in the title of the podcast.
“Basketball was something I played with our law enforcement officers on Sunday afternoon and I brought all of my boys down there and they played basketball with us,” Hutchinson said. “It’s just a tradition that I’ve kept up and then I realized as you get older that if you ever stop, you’ll never start it again so I’ve just kept at it.”
Bir brought up in the podcast a recent article from the Wall Street Journal that gave Arkansas an “A” grade for the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was very pleased with it,” Hutchinson said about the article. “Every decision I made seemed to be unpopular. When I kept the schools open, I got a lot of grief from different segments of the society.”
The podcast allows for Arkansans to get to know the governor more and allow them to see more of his personality outside of media conferences and events.
“I like to goof off,” he said. “I know you have to pace yourself in life and I go fast and hard, but there’s always goof off time.”
Bir said podcast episodes will be released monthly for now.
It can be accessed on platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Anchor.fm, Spotify, Amazon, Stitcher, and more as well as a video version being available on the Governor’s YouTube channel.
